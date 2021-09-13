Mixed Reality Panther Stalking Stadium Was Coolest NFL Play Of The Day

The Carolina Panthers unleashed their mixed reality panther on Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte Sunday ― and it was terrifyingly cool.

The virtual big cat shredded a New York Jets banner, pounced onto the field, leaped through the goal posts and soared to the top of the scoreboard.

Check out our new mixed-reality panther that debuted today 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/8DwEvam9KM — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) September 12, 2021

The team beat the Jets 19-14 in the season opener. But at least one fan was way more impressed with the panther.

“Most exciting thing from that franchise since, well, ever,” the Twitter user wrote. Another proposed a cat take on King Kong and Godzilla in a monster movie remake.

Check out some other reactions below:

Most exciting thing from that franchise since, well, ever — CardsHawkFan (@TopCityZ72) September 13, 2021

Godzilla vs. Kong vs. Panther — Poyo (@Straight_Edge78) September 13, 2021

