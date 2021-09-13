Mixed Reality Panther Stalking Stadium Was Coolest NFL Play Of The Day

The Carolina Panthers unleashed their mixed reality panther on Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte Sunday ― and it was terrifyingly cool.
The virtual big cat shredded a New York Jets banner, pounced onto the field, leaped through the goal posts and soared to the top of the scoreboard.
The team beat the Jets 19-14 in the season opener. But at least one fan was way more impressed with the panther.
“Most exciting thing from that franchise since, well, ever,” the Twitter user wrote. Another proposed a cat take on King Kong and Godzilla in a monster movie remake.
Check out some other reactions below:
