Mixed Reality Panther Stalking Stadium Was Coolest NFL Play Of The Day

"Most exciting thing from that franchise since, well, ever," one fan wrote.

The Carolina Panthers unleashed their mixed reality panther on Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte Sunday ― and it was terrifyingly cool.

The virtual big cat shredded a New York Jets banner, pounced onto the field, leaped through the goal posts and soared to the top of the scoreboard.

The team beat the Jets 19-14 in the season opener. But at least one fan was way more impressed with the panther.

“Most exciting thing from that franchise since, well, ever,” the Twitter user wrote. Another proposed a cat take on King Kong and Godzilla in a monster movie remake.

Check out some other reactions below:

