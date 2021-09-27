Person Of Interest In Miya Marcano Disappearance Found Dead

Law enforcement in Orange County, Florida, announced Monday that they’ve found the dead body of a person of interest in the case of missing teen Miya Marcano.

Armando Manuel Caballero’s body was found at a Seminole County apartment complex, Orange County Sheriff John Mina revealed Monday. He died by an apparent suicide.

Caballero, a maintenance worker at the Orlando apartment complex where the 19-year-old Marcano also worked and lived, had been named a person of interest in the case because investigators discovered he’d used a master key to enter Marcano’s apartment minutes before she was last seen last Friday afternoon.

Caballero, 27, had expressed romantic interest in Marcano, who “repeatedly rebuffed” his advances, Mina said.

Police are still investigating when Caballero died, but Mina said he appeared to have been dead “for quite some time.”

MIYA MARCANO UPDATE: Armando Manuel Caballero, 27, person of interest in Miya Marcano's disappearance was found dead today. It appears he killed himself. Miya is still missing. Anyone with info on Caballero or Miya should call OCSO at 407-836-4357 or @CrimelineFL at 800-423-8477. pic.twitter.com/WBukzi8QAJ — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) September 27, 2021

As for Marcano’s disappearance, the sheriff’s office said in a statement Monday, “investigators suspect foul play.”

At a Monday press conference that same day, Marcano’s aunt said she was optimistic her niece could still be found alive.

“Miya, this message is for you,” her aunt Pia Scarbriel Henry said. “I know you’re alive. I know you’re out there. We love you. You know we will not sleep one night until we get you home.”

Marcano is described as 5 feet tall and around 130 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen at the Arden Villas apartment complex in Orlando, where she was wearing a red shirt, jeans and a black hoodie.

If you or someone you know needs help, call 1-800-273-8255 for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. You can also text HOME to 741-741 for free, 24-hour support from the Crisis Text Line. Outside of the U.S., please visit the International Association for Suicide Prevention for a database of resources.