Former MLB Player Jeremy Giambi Dead at 47

Jeremy Giambi, a Major League Baseball player from 1998 to 2003, was reported dead Wednesday. He was 47.

His agent confirmed the news with ESPN, saying his body was found at his parents’ house in Southern California.

Advertisement

The Oakland Athletics, one of four MLB teams Giambi played on, also issued a statement mourning his death.

We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of a member of our Green and Gold family, Jeremy Giambi. We offer our condolences to Jeanne, Jason, and his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/sBSEyRb2z4 — Oakland A's (@Athletics) February 9, 2022

No cause of death has been confirmed.

Giambi was portrayed in the 2011 movie “Moneyball,” which recounted the Oakland A’s strategy in the early 2000s while coping with a small budget and several departing star players.

His brother, Jason Giambi, was also a major league star from 1995 to 2014.

Advertisement