Major League Baseball Suspending All Operations: Reports

Major League Baseball will be the latest sports organization to suspend all operations in light of the coronavirus outbreak, sports outlets reported Thursday.

An announcement about the decision is expected imminently, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal and ESPN’s Jeff Passan said.

The decision came after team owners gathered on a call with MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred to discuss how to proceed. Though opening day isn’t scheduled until March 26, players are currently in the midst of spring training ― a weekslong event in which spectators can watch players warm up for the upcoming season.

A conference call among Major League Baseball owners is scheduled soon. With the mass cancellations of sporting events around the country, MLB is facing enormous pressure to follow suit. While nothing is official, baseball is expected to have an announcement at some point soon. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 12, 2020

The MLB follows the NBA and the NHL, which are both currently in season, in suspending operations. The NBA’s announcement came Wednesday evening after a player on the Utah Jazz tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. The NHL followed suit Thursday morning.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.