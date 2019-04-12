MLB Promises To Feature Mike Trout On Logo, But There's A Catch

1 / 25 1. Player: Mike Trout, CF

Team: Los Angeles Angels Career batting average: .314 Song: "H.A.M.," Jay Z and Kanye West Year: 2011 Arguably, Trout goes "H.A.M." (hard as a, er, word we can't use) on every pitch thrown his way, so of course he's chosen an anthem that epitomizes both his batting average, and approach to the game.

