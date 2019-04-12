MLB Promises To Feature Mike Trout On Logo, But There's A Catch

Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout could soon become the most-viewed man in Major League Baseball.
That’s because MLB announced Friday that it is willing to change its logo to feature the superstar slugger’s cameo, much like the NBA logo featuring Jerry West.
It could be an uphill battle:
As of Friday afternoon, the post has received nearly 9,000 retweets and some serious snark:
Some had other suggestions...
One person had a prediction for the MLB:
BEFORE YOU GO
PHOTO GALLERY
Baseball Walk-Up Songs