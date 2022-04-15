Call this another kind of foul ball.

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher J.T. Brubaker attempted to pick off Washington Nationals shortstop Alcides Escobar in the fourth inning on Thursday. What happened next is simply listed in the game log as an “injury delay”:

This pickoff move is nuts



pic.twitter.com/4SsLCAJOHz — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) April 15, 2022

It’s just as painful when seen from the other angle:

First base coach felt it in his stomach pic.twitter.com/bRoFbTFUYw — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) April 15, 2022

Escobar was on the ground for a few moments, walked, stretched and eventually was able to laugh about it. He (somehow) remained in the game, which the Pirates won 9-4.