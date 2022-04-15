Sports

Pitcher J.T. Brubaker Throws What May Be The Most Painful Pickoff Attempt Of All Time

Somehow, Alcides Escobar managed to not only stay in the game, but laugh about it later.
Ed Mazza

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Call this another kind of foul ball.

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher J.T. Brubaker attempted to pick off Washington Nationals shortstop Alcides Escobar in the fourth inning on Thursday. What happened next is simply listed in the game log as an “injury delay”:

It’s just as painful when seen from the other angle:

Escobar was on the ground for a few moments, walked, stretched and eventually was able to laugh about it. He (somehow) remained in the game, which the Pirates won 9-4.

Here it is again:

