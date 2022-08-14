MLB Player Shocks Fans As He Throws Up A Stream Of Liquid During A Game

An Oakland A’s centerfielder left it all on the field including a stream of vomit on Friday.

Skye Bolt, a 28-year-old now in his second stint with the team, appeared to feel sick to his stomach in the bottom of the 7th inning during a game against the Houston Astros.

Bolt initially spit out a bit of liquid before letting out a stream onto the outfield.

You can watch the vomit-filled clip below.

Bolt winded up finishing the game, a loss against the Astros, with two RBIs, SFGATE reported.

Bolt said that a “suspect sausage” he had for breakfast could have been the cause of the hurling, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

“Right about [batting practice] is when the stomach started churning. And then it was grindy, to say the least,” Bolt explained.

A’s manager Mark Kotsay said Bolt was “OK” although he wasn’t clear if it was something Bolt ate or a stomach flu that caused the vomit, the newspaper reported.

Kotsay, a former A’s centerfielder, said he’s been in Bolt’s shoes before and admitted to throwing up during a playoff game in 2006.

“So, not uncommon for a center fielder with the Oakland A’s to puke,” Kotsay said.

Several other players also detailed the frequency of getting sick during games, according to the newspaper.

“If [Bolt’s apparent sickness] had been something I knew about prior to, I probably wouldn’t have put him in that situation,” Kotsay said.