Style & Beauty

These Are The Best Fashion Deals We've Spotted On MLK Day 2020

We’ve rounded up the best deals on sweaters, shoes and more that you can shop below
If you’re in need of a new wardrobe for that new promotion or still need a winter coat, you’re in luck. While many of us plan to use the long weekend to getaway, unwind or give back to the community in honor of Martin Luther King Day. A lot of retailers are offering major sales, so it’s a great time to save if you were planning on doing some shopping this weekend.

Already have something in mind? Check out our round up featuring all of the best MLK Day 2020 sales to shop this weekend. Need some inspiration? We’ve rounded up the best deals on sweaters, shoes and more that you can shop below:

& Other Stories Oversized Alpaca Blend Coat
& Other Stories
Normally $249, on sale for $174 at & Other Stories.
Franco Sarto Hadley Riding Boot
DSW
Normally $150, get them on sale for $70 at DSW.
315 Shaping Boot Cut Women's Jeans
Levi's
Normally $60, get two pairs for $90 at Levi's.
NAADAM Ribbed Wool Cashmere Crewneck Cement
NAADAM
Normally $175, on sale for $87 at NAADAM.
ELOQUII Velvet Puff Sleeve Dress
ELOQUII
Normally $110, on sale for $65 at ELOQUII.
Mango Belt straight-fit trousers
Mango
Normally $60, on sale for $18 at Mango.
Bill Blass Beckette Tall Boots
Anthropologie
Normally $298, on sale for $210 at Anthropologie.
All Saints Eley Plume Dress
All Saints
Normally $305, on sale for $152 at All Saints.
J. Crew Ribbed cardigan with jeweled buttons in supersoft yarn
J.Crew
Normally $128, on sale for $80 at J.Crew.
Denise Textured Cardigan
Anthropologie
Normally $160, on sale for $90 at Anthropologie.
