These are the best fashion deals we've spotted on MLK Day 2020

If you’re in need of a new wardrobe for that new promotion or still need a winter coat, you’re in luck. While many of us plan to use the long weekend to getaway, unwind or give back to the community in honor of Martin Luther King Day. A lot of retailers are offering major sales, so it’s a great time to save if you were planning on doing some shopping this weekend.
Already have something in mind? Check out our round up featuring all of the best MLK Day 2020 sales to shop this weekend. Need some inspiration? We’ve rounded up the best deals on sweaters, shoes and more that you can shop below:
& Other Stories Oversized Alpaca Blend Coat
& Other Stories
Franco Sarto Hadley Riding Boot
DSW
315 Shaping Boot Cut Women's Jeans
Levi's
NAADAM Ribbed Wool Cashmere Crewneck Cement
NAADAM
ELOQUII Velvet Puff Sleeve Dress
ELOQUII
Mango Belt straight-fit trousers
Mango
Bill Blass Beckette Tall Boots
Anthropologie
All Saints Eley Plume Dress
All Saints
J. Crew Ribbed cardigan with jeweled buttons in supersoft yarn
J.Crew
Denise Textured Cardigan
Anthropologie