Donald Trump-Loving Republicans Celebrate MLK Day And Get Told Where To Go

Lauren Boebert, Lindsey Graham, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Kevin McCarthy, Kayleigh McEnany and Josh Hawley were all slammed for hypocrisy.
Donald Trump-devoted Republicans were slammed for hypocrisy for their tributes to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on MLK Day on Monday.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) Rep. Lauren Boebert (Colo.), Sens. Lindsey Graham (S.C.) and Josh Hawley (Mo.) and former White House press secretaries Kayleigh McEnany (now a Fox News host) and Sarah Huckabee Sanders (now a Republican candidate for Arkansas governor) all praised the civil rights icon on Twitter on the annual celebration of his life.

But their tributes rang hollow for many people, given their defense of Trump’s racist rhetoric over the years and GOP efforts at voter suppression.

