MMA Fight Ruled No Contest Due To 'Tarantino Levels Of Blood' (GRAPHIC)

This mixed martial arts bout was bound for gory.
Welterweights Ross Houston and Nicolas Dalby bled so much during the Cage Warriors event in London Saturday, that referee Marc Goddard called the fight in the middle of the third round, MMA Junkie reported. He ruled it a no contest because the floor was too slick with blood. (The potentially upsetting images are below.)
Much of the spillage flowed from Dalby’s head gash and Houston’s broken nose.
Afterward, “the two fighters appeared proud of the other man’s performance and hugged each other,” USA Today’s For The Win wrote.
One Twitter user noted the “Tarantino levels of blood,” so you know it had to be bad.
But if you really want to see videos and photos of the match, here ya go:
