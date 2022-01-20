Twitter Users Hilariously Pan 'Inclusive' M&M's Rebrand That Nobody Asked For

M&M’s has decided to make its candy mascots more “inclusive,” but not everyone is sweet on the idea.

On Thursday, Mars, Incorporated, the company that makes the popular chocolate treats, declared its “global commitment to creating a world where everyone feels they belong and society is inclusive,” according to The Hill.

The candies have long been represented in ads by a series of anthropomorphized characters with loosely established personalities. Now, the company claims each M&M mascot has been better defined and refined ― although a lot of the changes seem to revolve around the various characters’ footwear.

The brown and green M&Ms, who are both female, have new shoes. The brown M&M still wears heels, but now at a more sensible height. Meanwhile, the green M&M has given up her go-go boots for what the company calls “cool, laid-back sneakers to reflect her effortless confidence.”

The red and yellow M&Ms, for their part, now have shoelaces in their shoes, and the orange one has finally tied his laces, according to People.

In addition, the M&Ms will no have prefixes on their names, in order to help emphasize personality over gender.

As you might expect, the rebranding inspired lots of Twitter snark ― and it was glorious.

Losing the voting rights bill and getting woke M&Ms instead feels about right — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) January 20, 2022

WHAT DO WE WANT?

M&MS WITH BETTER-RIGGED CGI MOUTHS

WHEN DO WE WANT IT?

TWENTY YEARS AGO AT LEAST — David M Willis! (@damnyouwillis) January 20, 2022

one of the M&Ms definitely did something fucked up and this is just their way of quietly replacing them — Johnny McNulty's Seasonal Display of Plumage (@JohnnyMcNulty) January 20, 2022

YES!!!



Who needs equitable pay, healthcare, voting rights?



That stuff is for chumps. What we need is Woke M&Ms to carry us through these tough times. https://t.co/bzrZoi5GKV — Johnny Akzam (@JohnnyAkzam) January 20, 2022

How can I possibly eat M&Ms by the handful now knowing Orange has anxiety issues and Blue “just wants to be happy”. They all have “woke” bios now. Melting in my mouth and not in my hand wasn’t good enough? pic.twitter.com/tJvYX9S5HO — Josh Boose (@JoshBoose) January 20, 2022

Some people focused on the orange M&M, who seems to be on a journey toward self-actualization.

orange will acknowledge his anxiety pic.twitter.com/hNmcRbrwtX — Nathan Allebach (@nathanallebach) January 20, 2022

At the risk of being pedantic about M&Ms lore, I'm pretty sure the implication is that he's anxious because he's sentient and aware people want to eat him alivehttps://t.co/JRSmYHsmxQ pic.twitter.com/LMuFfe3hp5 — Zack Budryk (@BudrykZack) January 20, 2022

Some had more pressing concerns...

will somebody just tell me which m&ms I’m allowed to be attracted to — octave (@curtofranklin) January 20, 2022

broke: only sexualizing the girl m&ms

woke: desexualizing the girl m&ms

bespoke: catboy red m&m https://t.co/fZAD0J8OnD — morgan sung (@morgan_sung) January 20, 2022

And some people jokingly complained that the female M&Ms aren’t hot enough now.

i will REFUSE to buy m&m's until they make the green one SEXY again pic.twitter.com/Bmx635gPzE — brendan fraser in the mummy (@Wayneb2010) January 20, 2022

if we're updating m&ms, i need the brown one to be even sluttier https://t.co/WRAJLRtl6R — hello miley cyrus (@austincantdrive) January 20, 2022

Making the green M&M less hot is what will finally drive me to the intellectual dark web https://t.co/eZJGtHcw94 — Gabriella Paiella (@GMPaiella) January 20, 2022

But while there were lots of jokes about “woke” M&Ms, some people put things in the proper perspective.

Really curious if anyone's gotten offended that M&Ms have become "woke" with character redesigns, because, because they've been the pride flag of chocolates for years. — Will Greenwald no Densetsu (@AggroWill) January 20, 2022