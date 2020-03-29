Mnuchin: Americans Can Expect Coronavirus Relief Checks In 3 Weeks

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Sunday said Americans can expect to receive a portion of the $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package within three weeks, either by direct deposit or a check in the mail.

“We will create a web-based system for people where we don’t have their direct deposit, they can upload it, so that they can get the money immediately as opposed to checks in the mail,” Mnuchin said. The IRS already has bank information for individuals who provided it for tax refund checks.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, speaking with reporters outside of the White House on Sunday, said Americans can expect to receive a coronavirus stimulus check within the next three weeks.

National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow, speaking on ABC’s “This Week,” forecasted a similar timeline for the distribution of individual checks. He added that federal loans to small businesses will be ready for processing by this coming Friday.

“We’ll have rapid speed, much faster than has been done in the past with these things,” he said. “We will get it into people’s hands right away.”

In addition to providing individual payments to Americans and loans to small businesses, the economic stimulus measures also provide enhanced unemployment insurance.

Mnuchin said “the entire package provides economic relief, overall, for about 10 weeks.”

ASSOCIATED PRESS President Donald Trump signed the $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus relief package in the Oval Office at the White House on Friday.

But exactly how long the virus is expected to impact the U.S. economy is not actually known, both Mnuchin and Kudlow said.

“It could be four weeks, it could be eight weeks,” Kudlow said. “I say that hopefully and I say that prayerfully, that’s what some of the science experts are telling us. I don’t know if they’ll be right.”

Rather than predicting the future, Mnuchin said he’s focusing on the now.

“We have everybody within Treasury and the administration working around the clock to get this money out quickly since this doesn’t do people any good if it takes a long time,” he said. “If for whatever reason, this takes longer than we think, we will go back to Congress and get more support for the American economy. But I hope that’s not needed.”

