Republican Rep. Mo Brooks Says Trump Asked Him To 'Rescind The 2020 Elections'

Republican Rep. Mo Brooks (Ala.) said that former President Donald Trump asked him to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, which Joe Biden won.

In a statement Wednesday, Brooks said: “President Trump asked me to rescind the 2020 elections, immediately remove Joe Biden from the White House, immediately put President Trump back in the White House, and hold a new special election for the presidency.”

Brooks, who is running for Senate in Alabama, released the statement after Trump rescinded his endorsement of his campaign earlier Wednesday.

Trump’s team did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Brooks is a longtime Trump ally. He spoke at the rally on Jan. 6, 2021, during which Trump incited a large crowd of supporters to take to the Capitol, claiming the election had been stolen from him.

An armed mob of Trump supporters then stormed the U.S. Capitol as lawmakers were gathered to conduct the certification of the 2020 election. Five people died in the insurrection and its immediate aftermath, including a U.S. Capitol Police officer.

A recent poll showed Brooks trailing his Senate race opponents Katie Britt and Mike Durant.

In his statement Wednesday, Brooks said that, “as a lawyer, I’ve repeatedly advised President Trump that January 6 was the final election contest verdict and neither the U.S. Constitution nor the U.S. Code permit what President Trump asks. Period.”