Rep. Mo Brooks Denies Planning Jan. 6 Rally, But Says He Would Be 'Proud' If Staff Did

Alabama congressman Mo Brooks (R) denied allegations in a new Rolling Stone article that he helped organize the Jan. 6 rally in Washington, D.C., that led to the U.S. Capitol being stormed by supporters of former President Donald Trump.

In fact, he claimed he only decided to attend the day before.

“I had no intentions of going to that rally until Jan. 5, when the White House asked me to speak,” Brooks, who spoke at the rally and famously wore body armor to the event, told AL.com. He added that the date marked the “beginning” of his involvement in the rally.

But the congressman said he didn’t know whether his staff was involved because he had not spoken to them about it — though if they were, he said he supported their efforts.

“Quite frankly, I’d be proud of them if they did help organize a First Amendment rally to protest voter fraud and election theft,” Brooks said. There is no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election.

Two of the people who organized the “Stop the Steal” rallies told Rolling Stone magazine that Brooks, along with other Republican Reps. Paul Gosar (Ariz.), Lauren Boebert (Colo.), Madison Cawthorn (N.C.), Andy Biggs (Ariz.) and Louie Gohmert (Texas), were involved in planning both the former president’s strategy to overturn his 2020 election loss and the rally that led to the Jan. 6 riot.

The sources told Rolling Stone they discussed holding a rally with Trump allies and members of of Congress, who would present “evidence” showing the election was rigged for Joe Biden.

“It was in a variety of calls, some with Gosar and Gosar’s team, some with Marjorie Taylor Greene and her team ... Mo Brooks,” the organizer told the magazine.

Many Twitter users felt Brooks’ excuse was sending a different message:

What a stand-up, tough guy.



Throwing your staff under the bus to try & save your own butt.



Stay classy, Mo. https://t.co/Ml0yGIrsqu — Will Kennedy @willkennedynews (@willkennedynews) October 26, 2021

"I would NEVER do that but also I would definitely do it." https://t.co/SArnX1pF0W — Dan Wilbur (@DanWilbur) October 26, 2021

"I HAD NO INVOLVEMENT IN THIS VERY LEGAL AND GOOD PROTEST THAT WAS NOT AT ALL A COUP ATTEMPT." https://t.co/qxrynJJqQR — Amy Vernon 💉💙 🏳️‍🌈 - Scary enough already (@AmyVernon) October 26, 2021

Interesting that multiple Republicans have explicitly denied involvement the last day or so. The accusations aren't really new, but now suddenly there are witnesses telling Rolling Stone they're cooperating with the Select Committee. https://t.co/gTXgPdwyQ6 — Gary Legum (@GaryLegum) October 26, 2021

Back in July, Brooks was sued by former House impeachment manager Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) for helping to organize the riot.

In an effort to dismiss the suit, Brooks argued that he can’t be sued because his rally speech fell under his duties as a member of Congress.