Ex-Trump Ally Says He's 'Mildly Surprised' Special Counsel Hasn't Contacted Him

Former Alabama Republican Rep. Mo Brooks said he’s somewhat surprised that he hasn’t been interviewed by special counsel Jack Smith in the Justice Department’s investigation into Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Brooks, who left the House this year after losing the GOP primary for an Alabama Senate seat, told NBC News in an interview published Wednesday that Trump asked for his help on several fronts as he sought to discredit Joe Biden’s victory.

“Trump wanted me to do four things: advocate rescinding the election, advocate physically removing Joe Biden from the White House, advocate reinstating Donald Trump as president of the United States and advocate a new special election for president of the United States.”

Brooks said he told the then-president he couldn’t comply with his requests to because they were illegal, prompting Trump’s anger.

Trump withdrew his endorsement of Brooks in the Alabama Senate race last year, claiming “woke” Brooks had “changed” and was no longer committed to relitigating the 2020 election. Brooks publicly pleaded with Trump to win back the endorsement.

Brooks told NBC News he would cooperate if Smith asked him to testify, but said he wasn’t sure if what he had to share would be “relevant” or “material.”

“I’m mildly surprised none of these people have made inquiries about the details of this, but it is what it is,” he said.

Smith’s team continues reaching out to witnesses, even after sending a target letter to Trump earlier this month. Trump said he expects to be indicted.

A federal grand jury met Thursday at a Washington courthouse, according to multiple news reports, and Trump’s lawyers visited Smith’s office for a meeting.

Brooks didn’t initially back Trump’s 2016 campaign, but he eventually became one of Trump’s closest allies in the House. He also promoted Trump’s conspiracy theories around the 2020 election, voting against certifying Biden’s win.

He spoke at the “Stop the Steal” rally preceding the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, telling the crowd: “Today is the day American patriots start taking down names and kicking ass.”

