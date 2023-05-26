Mobile Home Blocks Busy Interstate

Four people were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after a tractor-trailer that was carrying a mobile home was involved in an accident on Interstate 485 near Charlotte, North Carolina, on Thursday morning.

Two cars ended up stuck underneath the home, dramatic images published by The Charlotte Observer showed.

Traffic was backed up across the area for several hours, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

Emergency crews lifted the house onto another flatbed truck, reported ABC affiliate WSOC-TV Channel 9.