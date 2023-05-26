What's Hot

Charlotte, North Carolina

Mobile Home Blocks Busy Interstate

Four people were hospitalized following the accident involving a tractor-trailer near Charlotte, North Carolina.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

Four people were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after a tractor-trailer that was carrying a mobile home was involved in an accident on Interstate 485 near Charlotte, North Carolina, on Thursday morning.

Two cars ended up stuck underneath the home, dramatic images published by The Charlotte Observer showed.

Traffic was backed up across the area for several hours, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

Emergency crews lifted the house onto another flatbed truck, reported ABC affiliate WSOC-TV Channel 9.

Clayton Homes, which built the home and was transporting it, said it was “working closely with local authorities to learn more” about the accident, the exact circumstances of which remain unclear.

Charlotte, North Carolinamobile home
