Moby has canceled “all upcoming public appearances for the foreseeable future,” with tickets for the remaining dates to be refunded, according to a statement made by the artist on his website.
“We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause. all tickets will be refunded at the point of purchase, and Moby is happy to provide signed bookplates to everyone who bought tickets to these events,” reads the statement on moby.com.
The musician’s announcement comes on the heels of an ongoing dispute between him and actress Natalie Portman. In his new memoir, “Then It Fell Apart,” the 53-year-old wrote that he and Portman were romantically involved when he was 33 and she was a 20-year-old Harvard student.
Portman denied they were ever involved and added in an interview that she remembered him as a “much older man being creepy with me.” The “Avengers: Endgame” actress also clarified that she was actually 18 at the time of the alleged romance, not 20.
Moby took the debacle a step further and accused Portman of lying, posting three now-deleted photos of himself and Portman on Instagram, intimating that the images were “proof” that the pair had dated.
On Saturday, Moby posted an apology on Instagram to Portman without addressing whether or not they had actually dated.
“I accept that given the dynamic of our almost 14 year age difference I absolutely should’ve acted more responsibly and respectfully when Natalie and I first met almost 20 years ago,” he wrote in the caption.
He also added that he should have told Portman about what he wrote in the memoir prior to its release.
“I also fully recognize that it was truly inconsiderate of me to not let her know about her inclusion in the book beforehand, and equally inconsiderate for me to not fully respect her reaction,” he said.