Moby took the debacle a step further and accused Portman of lying, posting three now-deleted photos of himself and Portman on Instagram, intimating that the images were “proof” that the pair had dated.

On Saturday, Moby posted an apology on Instagram to Portman without addressing whether or not they had actually dated.

“I accept that given the dynamic of our almost 14 year age difference I absolutely should’ve acted more responsibly and respectfully when Natalie and I first met almost 20 years ago,” he wrote in the caption.

He also added that he should have told Portman about what he wrote in the memoir prior to its release.

“I also fully recognize that it was truly inconsiderate of me to not let her know about her inclusion in the book beforehand, and equally inconsiderate for me to not fully respect her reaction,” he said.