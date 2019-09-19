Moby Got A Gigantic ‘Vegan For Life’ Tattoo On His Neck

If you didn’t know that Moby is a pretty big vegan, well, now you do.

The 54-year-old musician decided to get an enormous “Vegan For Life” tattoo on his neck, posting a photo of his new ink on Instagram Thursday.

“I’ve been a vegan for almost 32 years, so getting this tattoo seemed like a pretty safe bet,” he wrote. “Also, working for animal rights and animal liberation is my life’s work. And to state the obvious, it’s a double entendre...thank you @thekatvond”

Moby’s passion for veganism has been pretty apparent for years. In 1996, he released an album called “Animal Rights” and in 2015, he opened his own vegan eatery in Los Angeles called Little Pine, where all proceeds go to animal welfare groups.

And regardless of his new tattoo’s placement and size, many complimented it online, calling it “dope” and “incredible.”

Activist group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals responded by saying: “We LOVE it! Your dedication to helping animals is far beyond the commitment to this tattoo.”

Vegan makeup entrepreneur Kat Von D — whom Moby credits as the tattoo’s artist — also commented, “Love you, Moby!”

Yet despite the praise, Moby has also gotten his fair share of criticism this year. In May, he canceled a string of public appearances to promote his memoir, “Then It Fell Apart,” after actor Natalie Portman denied a claim in the book that the two dated.