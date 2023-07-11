This Internet-Famous Coffee Maker Is 33% Off For Amazon Prime Day, In 23 Colors

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices change quickly on Prime Day, but our team is working to keep stories as up-to-date as possible. Keep checking back to see the latest pricing and product updates as deals rotate.

Nothing motivates me to leave my cozy bed in the morning like a good cup of coffee. In fact, it might be the only thing that motivates me. And the only thing that could possibly add to my delicious and delightful daily ritual is doing it with an aesthetically-pleasing machine that brews cafe-worthy java.

This 10-cup coffee maker makes brewing a breeze. It quietly produces up to 40 ounces of coffee in four to six minutes with one switch, making sure you don’t disturb anyone (or yourself ― sometimes you just need silence in the mornings). It also features a hot plate to keep your coffee warm and it has an automatic off switch after 100 minutes.

But arguably the best part is its design; it comes in more than 20 sleek colors, including pistachio, brass, midnight blue, turquoise and pink. It’s impossible not to find one that fits your kitchen design.

“My husband and I were into the pour over coffee for quite a while. But I wanted a change so I purchased a Moccamaster after doing quite extensive research on pour over automatic coffee makers. We are both 100% satisfied with this coffee maker. I love the simplicity of it, and the quality of the coffee is excellent. It is hot and delicious. Another bonus is my husband drinks his coffee about an hour after I get up and the hot plate on the coffee maker, keeps his coffee, hot and ready for when he is ready to pour his coffee. It fits perfectly in the spot that I chose and goes well with my decor. It is worth every penny that I spent, and I think you will be 100% satisfied with it as well.” ―Nanny

“I have owned a lot of coffee makers over the years, from basic drip to a slew of manual coffee makers like French press and pour overs. I care about the quality of the coffee that ends up in my cup, and I have to tell you, the quality of the coffee that comes out of the KBGV Select is second to none. Since buying it I haven’t broken out any of my previous favorite makers, even once. It’s crazy how good it is. It’s has earned its place on my coffee bar, and given how well these machines are put together, it will keep that place for years to come.” ―Chris J. Davis

“I’ve found this coffee maker to be simply amazing. I previously had been using a full immersion technique to make coffee. From the first day, I found the coffee from this machine to be excellent and better tasting. It is just a simple procedure.... add coffee, water, select full pot or half, and turn it on. Coffee is perfect temperature and stays warm for about 100 minutes. I am very very happy with this purchase.” ―Rich C.

