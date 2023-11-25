This Internet-Famous Coffee Maker Is 30% Off For Black Friday In A Ton Of Cool Colors

“My husband and I were into the pour over coffee for quite a while. But I wanted a change so I purchased a Moccamaster after doing quite extensive research on pour over automatic coffee makers. We are both 100% satisfied with this coffee maker. I love the simplicity of it, and the quality of the coffee is excellent. It is hot and delicious. Another bonus is my husband drinks his coffee about an hour after I get up and the hot plate on the coffee maker, keeps his coffee, hot and ready for when he is ready to pour his coffee. It fits perfectly in the spot that I chose and goes well with my decor. It is worth every penny that I spent, and I think you will be 100% satisfied with it as well.” ―Nanny

“I have owned a lot of coffee makers over the years, from basic drip to a slew of manual coffee makers like French press and pour overs. I care about the quality of the coffee that ends up in my cup, and I have to tell you, the quality of the coffee that comes out of the KBGV Select is second to none. Since buying it I haven’t broken out any of my previous favorite makers, even once. It’s crazy how good it is. It’s has earned its place on my coffee bar, and given how well these machines are put together, it will keep that place for years to come.” ―Chris J. Davis

“I’ve found this coffee maker to be simply amazing. I previously had been using a full immersion technique to make coffee. From the first day, I found the coffee from this machine to be excellent and better tasting. It is just a simple procedure.... add coffee, water, select full pot or half, and turn it on. Coffee is perfect temperature and stays warm for about 100 minutes. I am very very happy with this purchase.” ―Rich C.