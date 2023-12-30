These Stylish Men’s Work Boots Are On Par With Much Pricier Pairs

Walmart Portland by Portland Boot Company Fulton lace-up boots

HuffPost receives compensation from one or more retailers on this page, and HuffPost and its publishing partners may also receive a commission for purchases made via links. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

With the Farmer’s Almanac (my trusted source for a generally accurate overview of the upcoming season) predicting above-average precipitation for the majority of the country this winter, it’s clear that you’ll need some sturdy shoes. Lucky for you, Walmart has an affordable option: The Portland Boot Company’s Fulton men’s lace-up boot is an attractive workhorse that reviewers say get the job done without doing a number on your wallet.

The pair’s leather-like upper, thick wedge outsole, moc-style toe, and 7-eyelet lacing makes them near dead-ringers for a slew of (much) higher priced picks. “I normally wear Red Wing, Danner, Gold Fox and other expensive boots so my bar is set pretty high,” wrote reviewer Jeremy. “Having said that, I still say that these Portland [boots] are worth every step you will take in them.”

Reviewers are also happy with the boots’ supportive padded insole, slip-resistant bottom, breathable lightweight lining, and padded collar and tongue. “The slip resistance is definitely there, I felt it before I even knew it had the feature,” commented reviewer Omar. “The outer sole is very thick and sturdy as well, which I like because I really abuse my boots.” As for cost-effectiveness, these babies already seemed like a bargain at their standard $70, but you can currently snag them on sale for just $35.99.

Overall, the shoes have earned a 4.6-star score across 115 reviews from Walmart customers. Sizing is limited, so you’d better hurry and snag a pair before they sell out for good.