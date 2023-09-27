Seattle Residents Mock Fox News Reporter's Attempt To Discuss The City's Crime

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Fox News sent a reporter to Seattle to find out how residents of the Emerald City feel about crime, and he didn’t exactly get the warmest of welcomes.

In fact, one man insisted he’s never seen crime in the city.

“I’ve never seen any crime in Seattle,” he told Johnny Belisario, the reporter who was sent to the city by Jesse Watters of “The Five.” “I’ve seen fun and laughter and laughter and fun.”

Advertisement

“Crime is a social issue that could be solved by giving people their basic needs,” one woman tells him flatly.

But the most memorable moment came when another woman in a green jacket was having absolutely none of his talking points.

“I’ve never heard of anyone getting robbed,” she said. “People just don’t come up and try to rob people on the street.”

Fox News tried to do a bunch of scary man-on-the-street interviews about crime. It didn't go well. pic.twitter.com/49PVjwgFBB — Kat Abu (@abughazalehkat) September 26, 2023

Advertisement

Elsewhere in the segment, Watters griped that people in Seattle have purple hair, wear masks and dress like fans of 1990s grunge music, which originated in the Seattle area.

Seattle has seen crime rates surge in recent years, and is on pace to set a record for homicides this year.

However, city officials say they are making progress, announcing last month that major crimes were down 17% over the first half of the year compared to the first half of 2022.