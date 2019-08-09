HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Groovy. That’s how Modcloth’s newest fall collection has us feeling after a browse through all of the plaid, corduroy and matching two-piece sets.

Earlier this week the brand launched its appropriately named fall collection, “Show Them Who’s Boss,” with a lineup of plaid power suits, boardroom-worthy A-line dresses, stunning knee-high boots and casually cool corduroy trousers — all of which have us dreaming of cooler weather.

The ’70s-inspired workwear includes statement pieces of the era, including an effortlessly cool vest jumpsuit, wide-collared blouses in funky prints and a corduroy pinafore jumper that looks like something your mom wore for her middle school picture day. According to a press release, the fall 2019 collection drew inspiration from pioneering professional women of the decade like Barbara Walters, Mary Tyler Moore and Bianca Jagger.

“Fashion has always been a reflection of the times,” said Modcloth CEO Silvia Mazzucchelli in a press release. “With the drive for women’s equality just as relevant today as it was 50 years ago, our brand celebrates the trailblazing women of the past who used their personal style as a voice for empowerment.”

While we’re digging the retro look, we’re even more in love with the fact that all pieces from the collection are incredibly size-inclusive, available in sizes XXS to 4X (or 00 to 28) and range in price from $12 to $150.

Below, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite vintage-inspired pieces from the fall lineup. Better still, use code HuffPost20 and you’ll get 20% off your Modcloth order over $120.

