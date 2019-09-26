As Lady Gaga once sang in her 2008 hit “Bad Romance”: “Walk, walk, fashion, baby.”

One model took those words to heart and “murdered” the runway, according to one editor, while closing Maison Margiela’s spring 2020 collection by John Galliano at Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday.

Model Leon Dame, 20, strutted down the catwalk like no one has strutted before, powerfully putting one foot in front of the other and stomping down the runway, while keeping an intense, steely glare intact.

His walk, paired with his belted top, white shorts, knee-high boots and cadet hat, quickly took the internet by storm. In one video of his walk, it appears he even got a smile out of Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour as he passed by her.

Many praised the young German model, who has appeared in campaigns for Jil Sander, Fay and Solid Homme, for his distinctive swagger.

Actor and “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Rinna described Leon as her “spirit animal,” and fashion designer and singer Rihanna followed him on Instagram.

“This video and this exit take the cake,” one fan wrote on Leon’s page after the model posted a video of his walk. “Crushhh leon” another added, while makeup artist and mogul Pat McGrath ― who did the makeup for the show ― left him lightning and fire emojis.

Perhaps the highest praise came from Tim Blanks, editor-at-large of the fashion site The Business of Fashion.

“You’re going out a youngster, but you’ve got to come back a star!” Blanks wrote in an Instagram caption on Wednesday, quoting the film “42nd Street.”

He added, ”@leondame MURDERED the catwalk @maisonmargiela. Guess it’s true what they say. There ain’t nothin’ like a DAME!”

Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images Model Leon Dame walks the runway during the Maison Margiela Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2020 fashion show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 25 in Paris, France.

Gonzalo Fuentes / Reuters Coming to the end of the runway.

Gonzalo Fuentes / Reuters Heading off the runway after closing the show.