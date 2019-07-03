QUEER VOICES

Tess Holliday Comes Out As Pansexual

The body-positive activist opened up about her relationship to her own queerness in the July issue of Nylon magazine.

Model Tess Holliday came out as pansexual in Nylon magazine’s July cover issue

Holliday, 33, revealed her sexuality with a funny anecdote about a recent vacation to Mexico. The body-positive activist said she was sitting at the hotel’s pool bar when a man came up to her and asked: “Are you bi?”

“I said, ‘Thank you so much for asking. I’ve been thinking a lot about my relationship to my own queerness, and I think the word pansexual speaks to me more than bi does,’” Holliday told Nylon in an article published Monday. 

Turns out, Holliday continued, that the man was a waiter and was simply asking “Are you buying?”

Holliday said that she feels more comfortable with herself now that she’s figured out she’s pansexual, which means she’s attracted to a person regardless of their sex or gender identity. 

“I feel like a lot of stuff in my life now makes sense. A lot of the things that I felt when I was younger make sense. A lot of the relationships that I had make sense,” she said.

“I definitely have a sense of relief,” Holliday continued. “I can connect with people on a more intimate level than I was before because I don’t have to pretend to be someone I’m not.” 

Earlier this week, Holliday posted a photo to Instagram wishing her followers a Happy Pride month. 

“I’ve always been an ally for the LGBTQ community & I find myself trying to navigate my own sexual identity,” she wrote. “I’m still figuring out how I identify and that’s okay because everyone’s journey is different.” 

Head over to Nylon to read Holliday’s full interview. 

RELATED COVERAGE

Women's Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Queer Life Lgbt Community Tess Holliday Nylon Magazine
CONVERSATIONS