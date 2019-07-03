“I feel like a lot of stuff in my life now makes sense. A lot of the things that I felt when I was younger make sense. A lot of the relationships that I had make sense,” she said.

“I definitely have a sense of relief,” Holliday continued. “I can connect with people on a more intimate level than I was before because I don’t have to pretend to be someone I’m not.”

Earlier this week, Holliday posted a photo to Instagram wishing her followers a Happy Pride month.

“I’ve always been an ally for the LGBTQ community & I find myself trying to navigate my own sexual identity,” she wrote. “I’m still figuring out how I identify and that’s okay because everyone’s journey is different.”

Head over to Nylon to read Holliday’s full interview.