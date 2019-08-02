The stars of “Modern Family” marked a poignant moment in the award-winning sitcom’s history by recreating one of their earliest cast photos.

“From the first table read 10 years ago to the last first table read,” ABC captioned an Instagram post featuring both pictures this week:

Actor Nolan Gould, who plays Luke Dunphy in the hit show, also shared the photos online. “Spot the differences,” he wrote, adding: “Excited to be spending one more season with the best TV family and crew.”

Jesse Tyler Ferguson (a.k.a. Mitchell Pritchett) shared the new cast get-together from a different angle. “I love this cast and crew so much,” he said.

ABC announced in February that the show’s 11th season would be its last.

It premieres on ABC on Sept. 25.

Did you hear? #ModernFamily returns September 25 for The Farewell Season! pic.twitter.com/5TWg3U1Qij — Modern Family (@ModernFam) July 2, 2019