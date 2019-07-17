'Modern Family' Star Sarah Hyland Engaged To 'Bachelorette' Alum Wells Adams

“The Bachelorette” be damned, because Sarah Hyland is getting her own happy ending with boyfriend and onetime reality star Wells Adams.

The couple announced their engagement Tuesday on Instagram after nearly two years of dating with a beachside photo shoot.

“That can’t eat, can’t sleep, reach for the stars, over the fence, world series kind of stuff ✨❤️ @wellsadams,” Hyland, 28, star of the sitcom “Modern Family,” wrote alongside a photo of Adams, 35, getting down on one knee.

The caption references the 1995 classic Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen film “It Takes Two.” It’s apparently a must-watch for the pair, as Adams used the same line in a 2018 birthday post celebrating the actress.

In one of the engagement photos, a beaming Hyland shows off a dazzling oval cut diamond ring by Lorraine Schwartz.

Adams, a contestant on the 12th season of “The Bachelorette” in 1996 who has since appeared on the spinoff series “Bachelor in Paradise,” shared a behind-the-scenes video of the proposal.

Their engagement announcement received an outpouring of well wishes from famous friends like Richard Madden, Megan Trainor and fellow “Bachelor” alums, who celebrated the happy news on social media.

The pair’s courtship was decidedly modern. Hyland, a longtime fan of ABC’s reality dating show, first connected with Adams on social media. After exchanging a few flirty tweets in the summer of 2017, the two spent the following Halloween together in matching “Stranger Things”-themed costumes and made things official shortly after.

OH MY GOD @WellsAdams IS THE FRIKKIN BARTENDER?! Best. Season. Ever. #BachelorInParadise — Sarah Hyland (@Sarah_Hyland) August 15, 2017

Taking applications for #BIP5 bar backs now. Please send references..Preferably from Phil Dunphy. I'm kidding the job is yours @Sarah_Hyland https://t.co/BtmH3fTbrL — Wells Adams (@WellsAdams) August 15, 2017

Hyland, who’s faced her fair share of health struggles over the course of their relationship, spoke out about how the hard times have only strengthened their connection.

“He’s seen me at my worst,” she told Self in 2018 after her second kidney transplant. “I think that’s why I feel the most beautiful in his eyes, because he still finds me beautiful after seeing all that.”

Their romance was long distance at first, but the two now live together in Los Angeles with their three dogs.