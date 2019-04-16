Real Life. Real News. Real Voices.
20 Modern Tie-Dye Dresses, Skirts, Jackets, Swimsuits And More For 2019

This isn't the Lisa Frank-looking tie-dye you remember.

They say a trend comes and goes, but its influence can last a lifetime. That’s how we feel about tie-dye, the process of folding, twisting, tying, pleating and dyeing fabrics to get perfectly imperfect prints and patterns.

Most of us probably associate tie-dye with school science projects or afternoon activities to keep the kiddos entertained when school’s out for the summer, but this wabi-sabi technique is back in a big way. Part of what brought it to the modern day is the recent rise of what’s-old-is-new-again textiles like shibori-dyed fabrics found in home decor, as well as the increase in mud cloth prints in items such as pillows and rugs. You’ll also recognize the trend of blending and mixing colors everywhere from ombre, gradient wallpapers and balayage hair color to multicolor tortoise shell earrings and colorful acrylic accessories.

Modern tie-dye is much more muted and clean-lined than the Lisa Frank-looking styles of our childhood, but it’s still unique. A lot of today’s tie-dye is a twist (pun intended) on the manual Japanese method of “resist” dyeing with indigo dye to create patterns on fabric without coloring all of the material, so you’ll see lots of modern indigo tie-dye with geometric shapes, straight lines and in minimalist designs.

To give you a sense of all of the new-age tie-dye out there, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite modern tie-dye pieces, from jackets and dresses to swimwear. And, if you want more of our editor-sourced products and reviews, sign up for HuffPost’s sales and deals newsletter.

Take a look below:

1
TopShop Leon Tie Dye Shirt Jacket
Nordstrom
Get it on Nordstrom.
2
Free People Movement Shanti Tie Dye Leggings
Nordstrom
Get them on Nordstrom.
3
Story MFG. Mon Tie Dye Tie Back Top
Nordstrom
Get it on Nordstrom.
4
Amelie Enamel Clip Set
Urban Outfitters
Get them on Urban Outfitters.
5
MAKEMECHIC Casual Maxi Short Sleeve Split Tie Dye Dress
Amazon
Get it on Amazon.
6
TopShop Tie Dye Midi Skirt
Nordstrom
Get it at Nordstrom.
7
Dip Dye Pillow Cover
Etsy / MINImalist2015
Get it on Etsy.
8
Xhilaration Plus-Size Scoop Back One-Piece
Target
Get it at Target.
9
New Friends Colony Electric Tie Dye Kimono
Nordstrom
Get it on Nordstrom.
10
Indigo-Shibori Table Runner
Etsy / HomedayStudio
Get it on Etsy.
11
Story MFG. Shorty Tie Dye Cotton Shirt
Nordstrom
Get it on Nordstrom.
12
Huntington Oversized Tie-Dye Hoodie Sweatshirt
Urban Outfitters
Get it on Urban Outfitters.
13
Tie Dye Jersey Body Pillow Cover
Dormify
Get it on Dormify.
14
Surf Gypsy Tie Dye Twist Cover-Up Dress
Nordstrom
Get it on Nordstrom.
15
Indigo Shibori Scarf Shawl
Etsy / slowstitchstudio
Get it on Etsy.
16
Electric & Rose Grayson Tie Dye Crop Bra
Nordstrom
Get it on Nordstrom.
17
Nordstrom Tie Dye Belted Slipdress
Nordstrom
Get it on Nordstrom.
18
TopShop Tie Dye Ring Crop Top
Nordstrom
Get it on Nordstrom.
19
Aqua Green Tie-Front One-Piece Swimsuit
Target
Get it at Target.
20
Tie Dye Baby Bedding
Etsy / sewsephinekids
Get it on Etsy.
