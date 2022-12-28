Modest Mouse Drummer Jeremiah Green Diagnosed With Stage 4 Cancer

Jeremiah Green, the drummer for Grammy Award-winning rock band Modest Mouse, has cancer.

The 45-year-old’s mother Carol Namatame confirmed as much in a Facebook post on Christmas Day. She asked fans to “send healing vibes for my son” who is “battling stage 4 cancer” and lauded him for “hanging in there.” It remains unclear what type of cancer Green has.

Modest Mouse concluded the 25th anniversary tour of their second album, “The Lonesome Crowded West,” on Dec. 20, according to People. Footage online showed Green participating as their founding drummer as recently as Dec. 1 during a Los Angeles tour date.

While the band is set to tour South America next year with dates in Argentina, Chile, Colombia and Brazil in March and Mexico in April, Marco Collins — a Seattle radio personality for KEXP and a friend of Green’s — confirmed on Facebook that Green won’t be there.

“Just found out my friend Jeremiah Green (Modest Mouse) has pulled off the band’s tour because he is currently undergoing chemo treatments to battle Stage 4 Cancer,” Collins wrote on Monday. “Despite having a stage 4 diagnosis, his prognosis is good!”

Collins added that Green’s oncologist was a huge fan of the band, “so he’s got that in his corner!” The band confirmed the news directly to fans on Instagram.

Green helped form Modest Mouse with frontman Isaac Brock in Seattle in 1992. He’s appeared on every album aside from “Good News for People Who Love Bad News” in 2004, as he took an extensive hiatus from the group — after having a nervous breakdown.

“I went on antidepressants, and I got all manic and weird,” Green told High Times in 2018. “I just blew up one day. I was acting hella weird. I ended up in the hospital for six hours and realized pretty quick I didn’t want to be there.”

Green told the outlet that it took him “a long time” to reach out to his bandmates after that, “because I was embarrassed.” He said when he “got back to normal,” he believed he had “ruined” his life and “sat around depressed for like a year” before his colleagues invited him back.

While Brock told NMW last year that Modest Mouse was working on a follow-up to their 2021 release “The Golden Casket,” it currently appears unlikely that Green will contribute to the yet-untitled project. As evident by rabid posts on social media, his fans certainly hope so.

This clip is everything right now.



Hoping Jeremiah Green beats cancer.#ModestMouse pic.twitter.com/VMzH67L7YL — Moon Jelly Kevin (@MoonJellyKevin) December 26, 2022

My heart aches for Jeremiah Green, I absolutely love modest mouse. F**k cancer. :( — Shania (@ExecutePrincess) December 28, 2022

Send healing thoughts to @modestmouseband drummer and my brother Jeremiah Green. Stage 4 cancer is the reason he had to leave the tour early but he is on the mend! — Adam Green (@adumbgreen) December 26, 2022

My thoughts and well-wishes genuinely go out to this man. His music has been a constant soundtrack in my life since the late 90s. They are my favorite band. And I've never heard anything but good words spoken of him. Universe, spare this one a bit longer.https://t.co/G2TpTpUDyR — Johnny Applesauce (@ArtPunkBeardGuy) December 26, 2022