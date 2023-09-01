What's Hot

World NewsPrincess DianaDodi FayedMohamed Al-Fayed

Mohamed Al Fayed, Whose Son Was Killed In Crash With Princess Diana, Dies At 94

The self-made Egyptian businessman was the former owner of famed London department store Harrods and Fulham Football Club.
AP
LOADINGERROR LOADING

LONDON (AP) — Mohamed Al Fayed, former owner of the famed Harrods department store in London whose son was killed in a car crash with Princess Diana, has died, his family said. He was 94.

Al Fayed, a self-made Egyptian businessman who was also a former owner of Fulham Football Club, was devastated by the death of son Dodi Fayed in the car crash in Paris with Princess Diana 26 years ago. He spent the rest of his life mourning the loss and fighting the British Establishment he blamed for their deaths.

“Mrs Mohamed Al Fayed, her children and grandchildren wish to confirm that her beloved husband, their father and their grandfather, Mohamed, has passed away peacefully of old age on Wednesday August 30, 2023,″ his family said in a statement released by the Fulham club. “He enjoyed a long and fulfilled retirement surrounded by his loved ones.″

Princess Diana, the Princess of Wales, pictured with Mohamed Al Fayed at a Harrods breakfast reception on October 15, 1996. Diana and Al Fayed's son Dodi died in a car crash in Paris in 1997.
Princess Diana, the Princess of Wales, pictured with Mohamed Al Fayed at a Harrods breakfast reception on October 15, 1996. Diana and Al Fayed's son Dodi died in a car crash in Paris in 1997.
Alisdair MacDonald/Mirrorpix/Getty Images

Al Fayed was convinced that Dodi and Diana had been killed in a conspiracy masterminded by Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II. He maintained that the royal family arranged the accident because they did not like Diana dating an Egyptian.

Al Fayed claimed that Diana was pregnant and planning to marry Dodi and that the royal family could not countenance the princess marrying a Muslim.

In 2008, Al Fayed told an inquest the list of alleged conspirators included Philip, then Prince Charles, former Prime Minister Tony Blair, Diana’s sister Sarah McCorquodale, two former London police chiefs and the CIA.

The inquest concluded that Diana and Dodi died because of the reckless actions of their driver and paparazzi chasing the couple.

Related

Princess DianaDodi FayedMohamed Al-Fayed

Before You Go

Bob Barker

Notable Deaths In 2023

Do you have info to share with HuffPost reporters? Here’s how.

Go to Homepage

Popular in the Community

Close

What's Hot