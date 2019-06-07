Minneapolis Ex-Cop Sentenced To 12 Years In Prison For Fatal Shooting Of Unarmed Woman

The city’s police department also revamped its body camera policy, according to The New York Times. Noor and Harrity were both wearing the devices during the incident but hadn’t turned them on.

The case also raised concerns that Noor, who is Somali-American, is being treated differently than a white officer would have been.

“Wrong Complexion For Blue Protection,” read the sign of one man who joined several protesters outside the courthouse on Friday.

In another police violence sentencing earlier this year, white Chicago ex-cop Jason Van Dyke was sentenced to just seven years for the 2014 murder of teenager Laquan McDonald.