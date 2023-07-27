Shoppingsummermens styleworkout clothes

The Best Moisture-Wicking Men’s Tees, According To Some Sweaty Reviewers

These shirts are quick-drying and intentionally made to keep you fresh.
An <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Under-Armour-T-Shirt-Graphite-X-Large/dp/B0785VV446/ref=sr_1_6?keywords=men%27s+moisture+wicking+t-shirts&qid=1690303693&sprefix=men%27s+mois%2Caps%2C87&sr=8-6&tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=64bfe683e4b00356919b285b%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Under Armour shirt" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64bfe683e4b00356919b285b" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Under-Armour-T-Shirt-Graphite-X-Large/dp/B0785VV446/ref=sr_1_6?keywords=men%27s+moisture+wicking+t-shirts&qid=1690303693&sprefix=men%27s+mois%2Caps%2C87&sr=8-6&tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=64bfe683e4b00356919b285b%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Under Armour shirt</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/adidas-IWO37-Mens-Fr-Tee/dp/B087LV85LK?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=64bfe683e4b00356919b285b%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Adidas shirt" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64bfe683e4b00356919b285b" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/adidas-IWO37-Mens-Fr-Tee/dp/B087LV85LK?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=64bfe683e4b00356919b285b%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Adidas shirt</a>.
Everybody perspires. Yet, if you run hot, work out daily or just tend to sweat a lot, you probably know the troubles of finding a breathable T-shirt that keeps you dry through the day. To help you keep you cool, we rounded up some of the highest-rated performance tees for men that work to wick away moisture.

Whether you’re heading to a boxing class or a day on the beach, these shirts are quick-drying and intentionally made to keep you fresh. Some are nice enough to wear with jeans or slacks and some have sun protection, but all are endorsed by wearers as being breathable, comfortable and ideal for staying as dry and cool as possible.

1
Amazon
A Nike performance shirt that's actually named "Dry Legend 2"
Non-restrictive and comfortable, this 100% polyester shirt aims to keep you cool and dry, whatever you’re doing. Stay ventilated with its easy fit that gives you a wide range of motion.

Promising review: "Really limited the sweat during a golf match." — Robin C Tolvin
$29.48+ at Amazon
2
Amazon
An Adidas performance shirt with a thoughtful silhouette
With a slightly longer back hem and forward seams in the shoulders, this Adidas performance shirt gives you ample coverage and promises to easily tuck into your shorts or pants and stay tucked, even when you’re moving around. It’s made with a polyester and cotton blend to help you stay cool and dry.

Promising review: "I have purchased 8 of these shirts by now. The fit is just long enough to not worry about exposing anything as you move around. The shirt does not feel too heavy when sweating during heavy workouts, and the emblem is small enough you can wear it as an everyday shirt without feeling like a billboard. Light, comfortable, and worth the buy." — Henry McDonough
$23.79+ at Amazon
3
Amazon
A budget-friendly cotton-blend shirt that gets more comfortable with every wash
A trifecta of moisture-wicking properties, odor protection and UPF 30+, this cotton-blend Russell Athletic shirt is ideal to wear on sunny days or in the gym. It’s 60% cotton, so it gets comfier with every wash, yet it still will keep you dry and funk-free. It's available with long and short sleeves, as well as muscle and tank cuts, too.

Promising review: "I bought these for work. I work construction and wear long sleeve shirts year round so I need a shirt that can handle a lot of sweat and work. These are great!!" — Angela Cox
$6.56+ at Amazon
4
Amazon
An Under Armour workout shirt with a loose cut
Ulra-soft and quick-drying, this polyester performance shirt promises to feel like cotton or more natural fiber. It’s fast-drying and moisture-wicking, with a fuller, looser cut keeping you comfortable and cool.

Promising review: "I purchased this shirt to go under my cotton work shirt. We were outside for approximately 6 hours in the Louisiana heat in the middle of May installing car seats in caregiver’s vehicles. This shirt dry wicking material kept me dry and prevented armpit stains. I’m 5’9 1/2, 175lbs and purchased a men’s medium. It fit perfectly." — 123
$18.75 at Amazon
5
Target
A pack of six beloved undershirts that will help you stay dry
Breathable and moisture-wicking, this pack of crewneck undershirts will keep you comfortable and dry, even on the hottest days. Reviews say they’re thick enough to wear as a white tee, but they also work great under dress shirts or worn to bed. They have underarm mesh ventilation to keep you extra fresh.

Promising review: “Was looking for some cotton shirts to wear during yard work and these fit the bill. They get the job done and I love how I'm not sweaty under the arms after being outside for hours. Ordered a small and fits great.” — Topaz
$17.49 at Target
6
Target
An affordable odor-resistant tee that will keep you cool
Moisture-wicking, quick-drying, odor-resistant and only $12? This beloved Target tee is made for high-intensity workouts like cardio, spinning, boxing and interval training. It keeps you cool and comfy with flat seams and a regular fit.

Promising review: "This is a great shirt. It fits very well and is extremely comfortable. I like it so much that I am ordering two more in different colors. It wicks the sweat away from my body and keeps me feeling good. I highly recommend this shirt." — Mikey1
$12 at Target
7
Nordstrom
A super chic performance tee you can dress up with jeans
If versatility is the name of your game, you’ll love this sporty-but-sharp slimmer cut T-shirt. Reviewers say it’s a great piece for working out at the gym or taking on hikes but also pairs great with jeans or slacks on a night out or when doing errands.

Promising review: "His favorite shirt. Socomfy and breathable material. Highly recommend this brand in general. 10/10" — Maris22
$54 at Nordstrom
8
Amazon
A Helly Hansen performance shirt that promises to dry fast
This soft T-shirt is moisture-wicking and quick-drying and comes in a regular fit that is great for layering or wearing in its own. Reviews say if you're in between sizes or like a little room, you'll want to order a size up.

Promising review: “Need to order up. Best wicking and drying shirt out there.” — Morgan Wilson
$25 at Amazon
