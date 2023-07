The Best Moisture-Wicking Men’s Tees, According To Some Sweaty Reviewers

An Adidas performance shirt with a thoughtful silhouette

With a slightly longer back hem and forward seams in the shoulders, this Adidas performance shirt gives you ample coverage and promises to easily tuck into your shorts or pants and stay tucked, even when you’re moving around. It’s made with a polyester and cotton blend to help you stay cool and dry."I have purchased 8 of these shirts by now. The fit is just long enough to not worry about exposing anything as you move around. The shirt does not feel too heavy when sweating during heavy workouts, and the emblem is small enough you can wear it as an everyday shirt without feeling like a billboard.." — Henry McDonough