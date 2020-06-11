9 Dermatologist-Approved Moisturizers For Acne-Prone Skin

Anyone with acne-prone skin knows the struggle of finding a good moisturizer. It needs to be light enough not to clog pores but heavy enough to actually moisturize. Rather than go through yet another unimpressive moisturizer, let’s turn to the experts for their recommendations.

“For those with acne-prone skin, I think it’s really important they use lightweight moisturizers like lotions or gels over thicker creams, as sometimes creams can clog pores and increase acne,” suggested Samer Jaber, a dermatologist at Washington Square Dermatology in New York City.

Anna Drozdova via Getty Images

He said those who are doing well on their acne medication don’t necessarily have to moisturize if they don’t need it, but this is often not the case. “Most acne medications contain ingredients that are drying, such as salicylic acid, benzoyl peroxide and retinoids, so it is important to keep your skin barrier healthy,” said dermatologist Marie Hayag of Fifth Avenue Aesthetics.

The experts we spoke to recommend looking for a moisturizer that specifically says “non-acnegenic,” “non-comedogenic,” “won’t cause breakouts” or “does not clog pores.”

David Lortscher, dermatologist and CEO of Curology, also recommends using cosDNA.com to assess a product’s ingredients. “If your product has acne scores of 3s, 4s or 5s, consider stopping use, as the product can potentially cause breakouts.”

So what moisturizers do dermatologists recommend for acne-prone skin? Check out their recommendations below.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.