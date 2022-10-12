“I love the PECO technology, ease of use and the sensitivity of the system. The sleek design is a plus as I love when beauty and function merge. It is extremely sensitive in that [when] the air quality changes [during] cooking, enjoying a fire, lighting a candle or incense, the motors will kick into high gear and the fans are noisier. This doesn’t bother us one bit as it lets us know that the system is working.” –– All Things O’ Natural

″I was skeptical but this product really delivers! Setup was easy, but did take a couple of resets ― so don’t get discouraged. It works beautifully. Eventually. In times of normal operation, it’s very quiet in “Normal” mode and undetectable (to me) in “Quiet” mode. It’s when cooking begins that the jet engine fires up. It is SO LOUD that I can’t hear myself think; however, I have not had a single smoke alarm incident when it’s roaring away. (My smoke detectors are WAY over sensitive). My Molekule has even kicked into a higher gear when a neighbor stopped by wearing too much perfume! Loved that. The expense of the unit is extreme but so is its performance compared to the many other filters I’ve owned. The air in my home smells sweet now. I worry about the expense of the replacement filters but the current filter is still at 86% after about a month of continuous running so I’m on pace to have to replace it only 2x/year. Not too bad ― especially given wildfires and pathogens these days. Highly recommend.” –– Scott

“I bought this after moving temporarily to an apartment that had a consistent smell of mold. After contacting the apartment’s management about the smell unsuccessfully to be told repeatedly that there wasn’t an issue with the ventilation system, I decided to give this a try. I experience great results making my temporary stay easier. I could tell the difference after a few hours, and now I let it continually run on automatic and quiet mode, and I barely remember it’s sitting on the living room’s floor. Setting up the app was easy as well.” –– Ann