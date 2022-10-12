Shopping
The Molekule Air Purifier Pro Is Almost Half Off Right Now

The FDA-cleared air purifier that can destroy viruses is on sale today only.

<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Molekule-Technology-Allergens-Pollutants-Professional/dp/B08J9J396N?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6346f17fe4b051268c4566b2%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Molekule&#x27;s medical-grade air purifier" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6346f17fe4b051268c4566b2" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Molekule-Technology-Allergens-Pollutants-Professional/dp/B08J9J396N?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6346f17fe4b051268c4566b2%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Molekule's medical-grade air purifier</a> is on sale for Amazon's October Prime.
FYI — deals move quickly during the Prime Early Access sale. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back frequently to see our latest updates as the deals change.

Anyone can be at risk for poor air quality. This is according to respiratory therapist and member of the American Association for Respiratory Care, Joyce Baker, who previously spoke to HuffPost about the benefits of air purifiers in the home.

And now, whether you live in a high-traffic area, suffer from allergies or are gearing up for the potential of smoke from wildfires, the advanced technology of this medical-grade air purifier by Molecule can combat the pollutants in a variety of toxin-charged environments.

Regularly priced at over $1,000, Amazon is offering the Molekule Air Pro at a 46% discount, as part of their surprise fall savings event. The only catch is that it’s available only through the rest of today.

$649.99 at Amazon (originally $1,199)

What sets this particular purifier apart from others is that it doesn’t just filter out your garden variety dust, dander and debris from the air. According the brand, it’s also been FDA-cleared to destroy viruses, bacteria and mold — a top concern as we enter cold and flu season with COVID-19 still very much on our minds.

In unison with a particle-capture filter, the Molekule uses a light-activated filtration process that breaks down pollutants at a molecular level in order to destroy a host of contaminants, smells and chemicals. It can effectively service areas up to 1,000 square feet and, through an app, delivers you a real-time score of your current air quality while automatically making filtering adjustments using its particle and chemical sensors.

This sleek and portable purifier has also earned the love of reviewers who can now breathe a little easier thanks to this purchase. You can read more about why the Molekule Air Pro has made a difference in their air quality or you can hurry back up to snag one for yourself at a solid discount.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Promising Amazon reviews:

“I love the PECO technology, ease of use and the sensitivity of the system. The sleek design is a plus as I love when beauty and function merge. It is extremely sensitive in that [when] the air quality changes [during] cooking, enjoying a fire, lighting a candle or incense, the motors will kick into high gear and the fans are noisier. This doesn’t bother us one bit as it lets us know that the system is working.” –– All Things O’ Natural

″I was skeptical but this product really delivers! Setup was easy, but did take a couple of resets ― so don’t get discouraged. It works beautifully. Eventually. In times of normal operation, it’s very quiet in “Normal” mode and undetectable (to me) in “Quiet” mode. It’s when cooking begins that the jet engine fires up. It is SO LOUD that I can’t hear myself think; however, I have not had a single smoke alarm incident when it’s roaring away. (My smoke detectors are WAY over sensitive). My Molekule has even kicked into a higher gear when a neighbor stopped by wearing too much perfume! Loved that. The expense of the unit is extreme but so is its performance compared to the many other filters I’ve owned. The air in my home smells sweet now. I worry about the expense of the replacement filters but the current filter is still at 86% after about a month of continuous running so I’m on pace to have to replace it only 2x/year. Not too bad ― especially given wildfires and pathogens these days. Highly recommend.” –– Scott

“I bought this after moving temporarily to an apartment that had a consistent smell of mold. After contacting the apartment’s management about the smell unsuccessfully to be told repeatedly that there wasn’t an issue with the ventilation system, I decided to give this a try. I experience great results making my temporary stay easier. I could tell the difference after a few hours, and now I let it continually run on automatic and quiet mode, and I barely remember it’s sitting on the living room’s floor. Setting up the app was easy as well.” –– Ann

