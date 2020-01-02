'Captain America' Actor Charged With Stabbing Mom To Death

Olathe Police Mollie Fitzgerald was at the murder scene when police arrived.

An actor in “Captain America: The First Avenger” was arrested Tuesday and charged in the stabbing death of her mother, police said.

Mollie Fitzgerald, 38, was taken into custody in the Dec. 20 killing of Patricia E. Fitzgerald, 68, of Montgomery, Texas, police in Olathe, Kansas, said in a statement. She was charged with second-degree murder and jailed on $500,000 bond, the Kansas City Star reported.

Olathe officers responded to a reported armed disturbance last month and found the elder Fitzgerald “with an apparent stab wound,” the department said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Law enforcement “contacted” Mollie Fitzgerald at the scene, according to police. She was treated for minor injuries at a hospital.

Fitzgerald played “Stark Girl” in the 2011 Marvel movie and also served as an assistant to director Joe Johnston, according to IMDB. In an interview with ComicBookMovie.com, she characterized the role as “small” but said working on the movie was one of the “best experiences of my life.”

Fitzgerald also wrote and directed the 2014 crime drama “The Lawful Truth” in which Johnston is credited in one of the lead roles.

“We were shocked,” the suspect’s uncle, Gary Hunziker, told the Kansas City Star. “It doesn’t matter the circumstances — the loss of a sister is what it’s all about.”