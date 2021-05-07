Jimmy Kimmel’s Wife, Molly McNearney, Reveals What Moms Want On Mother’s Day

Forget the macaroni artwork. When it comes to Mother’s Day, moms deserve a lot more.
Writer and producer Molly McNearney, wife of Jimmy Kimmel, joined her husband’s show on Thursday night to reveal what mothers really want for Mother’s Day.
“If it were Coal Miner Appreciation Day, you wouldn’t climb down into a mine, hand your favorite coal miner a mimosa and a frame made of noodles and say, ’Thanks for everything you do. Now get back to doing it!’” she said.
So what’s the real gift?
Check out her segment below:
