Molly Ringwald’s eldest child has quite the origin story.
The ’80s icon shared a wild factoid about daughter Mathilda Gianopoulos during an interview published Wednesday in The Times of London, saying, “I believe that Mathilda was conceived in the dressing room at Studio 54 right at the end of my run playing Sally Bowles in [the musical] Cabaret in 2003.”
The “Breakfast Club” actor said that in retrospect, the New York discotheque-turned-theater made sense as a starting point for her child.
“It’s so Mathilda to be conceived in such an iconic place,” Ringwald said of the 20-year-old, who recently made her acting debut in the Anne Hathaway-fronted rom-com “The Idea of You.”
Motherhood came later in life for Ringwald, who told The Times that her “biological clock” was buzzing when she and husband Panio Gianopoulos decided that it was time to start a family.
“I always knew I wanted to have children but it took me a while — I was 36 when she was born,” Ringwald explained. “At that age the biological clock is a real thing and it had kind of become deafening. All I could think about was: must have kids.”
Now Ringwald is a mom of three, also raising twins Adele and Roman, 14.
The “Riverdale” actor talked about the tough parts of parenting too, saying, “The hardest thing about motherhood was realising that my time was not my own.”
She added: “As an actress I’ve travelled a lot and learnt to live with instability, but that’s not great for kids. That’s something I am always looking to improve on and luckily I have a husband who is a planner and is very stable.”
That balance seems to have been key for Mathilda Gianopoulos as she’s followed in her mom’s footsteps.
The daughter shared some of the advice she’s gotten from Ringwald while speaking to People last year.
Asked what her mom has taught her about show business, Gianopoulos said: “Everything! Be prepared to wait and be nice, which you should always be anyways.”