Molly Ringwald doesn’t shy away from sharing her parenting experience.
The actress and her husband, Panio Gianopoulos, have three children: Mathilda, Adele and Roman. Over the years, Ringwald has opened up about her everyday adventures in motherhood and shared general musings about kids today on Twitter.
In honor of her birthday, we’ve rounded up 33 funny and relatable tweets about parenting from the 1980s icon.
It is wrong to gaze at my three year old son with eyebrow envy?— Molly Ringwald (@MollyRingwald) December 12, 2012
I affectionately name each wrinkle after one of my kids.— Molly Ringwald (@MollyRingwald) May 4, 2012
Stuck in traffic for 3 hours with a 10 year old trying to teach herself "The Star-Spangled Banner" on the ukulele. And, how was your day?— Molly Ringwald (@MollyRingwald) August 11, 2014
Age 13 on set of first movie "Tempest". I see this expression at least once a day in my 12 year old daughter. #tbt pic.twitter.com/uICfHgN65B— Molly Ringwald (@MollyRingwald) May 19, 2016
My 8 yr old's version of a compliment: "You know mom, Your face kinda looks like Selena Gomez. NOT your body. Just your face."— Molly Ringwald (@MollyRingwald) May 26, 2012
There's a certain kind of hope when the phone rings you see "unknown caller" But it's just the school phone bot saying your kids were tardy.— Molly Ringwald (@MollyRingwald) September 30, 2014
My five year old son has the unnerving habit of depositing dog kibble in my suitcase whenever I leave on a trip.— Molly Ringwald (@MollyRingwald) July 23, 2014
My 3 yr old daughter is the Seabiscuit of potty training.— Molly Ringwald (@MollyRingwald) August 31, 2012
Watching "Beverly Hills Chihuahua 3 Viva La Fiesta"with the kids. This is the kind of thing that can make one question one's very existence.— Molly Ringwald (@MollyRingwald) November 10, 2012
A part of my little mom heart dies when my five year old learns the term "whatever".— Molly Ringwald (@MollyRingwald) November 25, 2014
Last great observation from my nine year old in 2012: "Mom, Mickey Mouse would never make it in the wild."— Molly Ringwald (@MollyRingwald) January 1, 2013
As if talking on my own cell phone wasn't annoying enough, now I have to listen to my 3 yr old son's fake cell phone?— Molly Ringwald (@MollyRingwald) July 17, 2012
My 3 year old girl has been caught stealing my lipsticks and hiding them in her shoes like contraband.— Molly Ringwald (@MollyRingwald) December 19, 2012
My daughter left her pillowcase of Halloween candy in my car. I guess this is where I get to show off my powers self-restraint. Or not.— Molly Ringwald (@MollyRingwald) November 3, 2014
Poetic justice: My 8 year old trying to train her cat.— Molly Ringwald (@MollyRingwald) May 7, 2012
Exactly what do you do when you return home to find that your 8 year old has entirely rearranged the furniture to "surprise you!"— Molly Ringwald (@MollyRingwald) September 25, 2012
Gymnastics class with 8 year old. I'm 100% sure that at one time in my life I knew how to do a cartwheel.— Molly Ringwald (@MollyRingwald) May 12, 2012
8 year old lured me out on a bike ride by telling me that could "admire the stunning architecture".— Molly Ringwald (@MollyRingwald) September 10, 2012
Is there any better feeling than being told by your four year old son "Mommy, I love you googolplex!"?— Molly Ringwald (@MollyRingwald) April 12, 2014
I don't know who was grumpier at the premiere of Cinderella, my 5 year old or the cat. pic.twitter.com/7RyiWHUPyW— Molly Ringwald (@MollyRingwald) March 2, 2015
It's happened. I sit at the the table with my daughter, who just got her first phone, and we communicate thru texts. But it's kinda deep.— Molly Ringwald (@MollyRingwald) June 17, 2014
It's humbling and thrilling when you realize that your 11 year old has far surpassed you in math and science.— Molly Ringwald (@MollyRingwald) November 4, 2014
I lip-synced for my life to a Peggy Lee Xmas song to make my five year old daughter laugh.— Molly Ringwald (@MollyRingwald) December 10, 2014
She can't escape her mom, even when "back to school" shopping at Target. pic.twitter.com/t85uCqIwCu— Molly Ringwald (@MollyRingwald) August 19, 2014
Showing "Pretty in Pink" to my nine year old for the first time. She's "Team Duckie."— Molly Ringwald (@MollyRingwald) March 28, 2013
9 yr old informed me that if she were discovered to have super-speed she'd only tell her dad, cause I'd call a dr and she'd end up in a cage— Molly Ringwald (@MollyRingwald) October 25, 2012
When I was 16 years old, I begged my mom to wear a dress. Years later and it's the same conversation with my 8 yr old. When will I evolve?— Molly Ringwald (@MollyRingwald) June 26, 2012
I didn't think Furbys could be any creepier, but guess what? Somehow my kid got a teen-aged Furby.— Molly Ringwald (@MollyRingwald) December 25, 2012
You want to feel old? Have your 8 year old dj.— Molly Ringwald (@MollyRingwald) May 4, 2012
Question if the day: will I ever survive my 11 year old attempting to memorize "The Elements Song" by Tom Lehrer? http://t.co/7a0oWpAd6m— Molly Ringwald (@MollyRingwald) December 20, 2014
It's happened. I asked my nine year old for fashion advice.— Molly Ringwald (@MollyRingwald) April 7, 2013
This is what my 7 year old painted. She just takes it down and shows us when necessary. Should she market them? pic.twitter.com/cRwkByvu— Molly Ringwald (@MollyRingwald) April 20, 2012
Just told 8 yr old that I have 6k followers on Twitter. "Try not to say anything stupid Mom."— Molly Ringwald (@MollyRingwald) April 23, 2012