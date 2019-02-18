Parenting

33 Relatable Parenting Tweets From Molly Ringwald

The Brat Packer and her husband, Panio Gianopoulos, have three children.
Molly Ringwald has two daughters and a son.
Molly Ringwald has two daughters and a son.

Molly Ringwald doesn’t shy away from sharing her parenting experience.

The actress and her husband, Panio Gianopoulos, have three children: Mathilda, Adele and Roman. Over the years, Ringwald has opened up about her everyday adventures in motherhood and shared general musings about kids today on Twitter.

In honor of her birthday, we’ve rounded up 33 funny and relatable tweets about parenting from the 1980s icon.

TwitterParenting molly ringwaldPanio Gianopoulos