Molly Shannon Says Child Star Gary Coleman Attacked Her In A Hotel Room

Molly Shannon said a “relentless” Gary Coleman repeatedly grabbed her while attempting to kiss and fondle her when she met him. (Watch the video below.)

The “Saturday Night Live” alum’s troubling encounter with the late child star of “Diff’rent Strokes” (1978-86) seemed to occur during his run of fame from the sitcom.

In an interview with Howard Stern on Tuesday, Shannon said she joined Coleman and the agent they shared in a hotel suite so she could talk with the popular actor. He appeared charming at first, she remembered. He held her hand and told her she reminded him of Kimberly, the character Dana Plato played on “Diff’rent Strokes.”