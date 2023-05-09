Molly Shannon Learned Showbiz Lesson From Julia Roberts While Watching Her Eat

“Saturday Night Live” alum Molly Shannon knows Julia Roberts now but said she learned a lesson from the Hollywood icon before they even met. (Watch the video below.)

On Monday’s episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” Shannon told Host Andy Cohen that she was once a host at a restaurant that Roberts frequented. One day, the “Notting Hill” actor came in for breakfast.

Shannon said she “took notes on how to be an actress” and observed that Roberts “ordered sausage.”

“And I was like: ‘Interesting. Superstars eat sausage,’” Shannon recalled.

For what it’s worth, a person who prefers sausage for breakfast is a “breakfast champion,” BuzzFeed once declared.

It’s hard to blame Shannon for drawing goofy ideas about showbiz success from a superstar and breakfast champion like Roberts.

On Cohen’s show, Shannon was participating in a segment called “Has Molly Met Them?” with her “Other Two” co-stars Drew Tarver and Heléne Yorke. Cohen named celebrities and it was up to the actors to decide if Shannon had rubbed elbows with them.

It turns out that not only does Shannon know Taylor Swift, but she had to turn down an invite to eat pancakes with the singer after a night of partying:

