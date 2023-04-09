What's Hot

Entertainmentsaturday night liveSNLMolly Shannon

Molly Shannon Helps Martin Short, 'SNL' Cast Cope With Concerns In Monologue

The "SNL" alum gave a lively rendition of the Ethel Merman hit "Everything's Coming Up Roses" in her second time hosting the comedy show.
Ben Blanchet

Molly Shannon called for the maintenance of “a positive attitude” as she tackled problems facing the “SNL” cast –and Martin Short – during her monologue this weekend.

The “Saturday Night Live” alum proclaimed that it was “so great to be back” as she kicked off her second time hosting the NBC comedy show.

Shannon, who released her memoir “Hello, Molly!” last year, said a lot of people were surprised by her candidness regarding her family life before she reflected on her father’s advice: “No matter what problems you face, if you keep a positive attitude, everything will turn out OK.”

Shannon led into a rendition of the Ethel Merman classic “Everything’s Coming Up Roses” as she probed “SNL” cast members over their problems.

The host later looped in the show’s creator Lorne Michaels, who claimed he didn’t have any problems, prior to quizzing Short.

“What about you, Martin Short?” Shannon asked.

“I ran out of Ozempic,” yelled Short before he stuffed his face with a burger.

You can watch more of Shannon’s “Saturday Night Live” monologue below.

