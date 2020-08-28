Mom Creates ABC Poster To Teach Kids About Race And Privilege

“It is very important that parents talk to their kids about privilege, including white privilege, because this is one of the ways that systemic racism is maintained in this country,” Gabriela Livas Stein, an associate professor of psychology at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, told HuffPost recently.

“When people don’t understand or acknowledge that their success is not just a result of hard work but also due to unearned advantages, they then make assumptions about the reasons why others have failed ― like they did not work hard enough or did not try to get out of poverty,” Livas Stein said.

Reed’s series also features a poster that says “D is for Diversity” at the top. Another illustrates a motto for classrooms (or in these social-distanced times, a teacher’s wall during a Zoom class): “A is for ally. Black lives matter. Love is love. Diversity is beauty. Humans will not be caged. Everyone is equal,” it starts.