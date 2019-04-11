HuffPost Finds

Mom Jeans That Actually Fit And Flatter Your Figure

Look for high-waisted jeans with a wedgie-like lift that tapers at the ankles.

Denim trends are probably the most influential to the styles of the moment. A decade ago, it was all about low-rise jeans (a trend that should never be allowed to see the light of day again). Then it was all about skinny jeans with ribcage-high waist lines.

Lately, wide-leg jeans and comfortable “mom” jeans have had the spotlight. While we love the look of a classic mom jean (and are forever grateful for a high-waisted jean that holds us in), sometimes they can be kind of baggy, which isn’t a flattering look on everyone.

The key is to look for high-waisted jeans with a wedgie-like lift that tapers at the ankles, denim with a little stretch — but that isn’t too tight in the thigh — and a relaxed feel around the hips so they won’t flatten your bum. Yes, it’s a tall order, but we all deserve jeans that actually fit the way we want them to.

We’ve searched the racks and combed through the clutter to find 20 pairs of mom jeans that actually fit and flatter your figure.

Take a look below:

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

1
Levi's Wedgie Fit Jeans
Levi's
Find them for $98 at Levi's.
2
BDG Mom Jean Tinted Denim
Urban Outfitters
Originally $64, get them on sale for $30 from Urban Outfitters.
3
Topshop Autumn High-Rise Mom Jeans
Nordstrom
Find them for $70 at Nordstrom.
4
American Eagle Mom Jean
American Eagle
Find them for $50 on American Eagle.
5
Everlane ’90s Cheeky Straight Jean
Everlane
Find it for $78 at Everlane.
6
Levi's Mom Jeans
Levis
Find them for $70 at Levi's.
7
BDG Mom Jean Light Wash
Urban Outfitters
Find them for $59 at Urban Outfitters.
8
Reformation 90'S Mom Jean
Reformation
Find it for $148 at Reformation.
9
Topshop Light Denim Mom Jeans
Nordstrom
Find them for $70 at Nordstrom.
10
American Eagle Mom Jean
American Eagle
Find them for $50 at American Eagle
11
& Other Stories Mom Denim
& Other Stories
Find them for $85 at & Other Stories.
12
Levi’s High-Rise Mom Jean
Urban Outfitters
Find them for $98 at Urban Outfitters.
13
Madewell Tapered Leg Jeans
Nordstrom
Find them for $128 at Nordstrom.
14
Wrangler Drew High-Rise Straight Leg Jean Bang Bang Blue
Urban Outfitters
Find it for $119 at Urban Outfitters
15
Monki Taiki High-Waist Mom Jeans With Organic Cotton In Light Blue
ASOS
Find them for $64 at ASOS.
16
Mango Mom Slim Jeans
Mango
Find them for $60 at Mango.
17
Wedgie Icon Fit High-Waist Crop Jeans
Nordstrom
Originally $98, get them on sale for $73 at Nordstrom.
18
Urban Bliss High-Waist Mom Jean
ASOS
Find them for $51 on ASOS.
19
STS Blue Sophia High-Waist Mom Jeans
Nordstrom
Originally $59, get them for $35 at Nordstrom.
20
The Momjean In Melva Wash
Madewell
Find them for $80 at Madewell.
