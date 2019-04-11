Huffpost

Denim trends are probably the most influential to the styles of the moment. A decade ago, it was all about low-rise jeans (a trend that should never be allowed to see the light of day again). Then it was all about skinny jeans with ribcage-high waist lines.

Lately, wide-leg jeans and comfortable “mom” jeans have had the spotlight. While we love the look of a classic mom jean (and are forever grateful for a high-waisted jean that holds us in), sometimes they can be kind of baggy, which isn’t a flattering look on everyone.

The key is to look for high-waisted jeans with a wedgie-like lift that tapers at the ankles, denim with a little stretch — but that isn’t too tight in the thigh — and a relaxed feel around the hips so they won’t flatten your bum. Yes, it’s a tall order, but we all deserve jeans that actually fit the way we want them to.

We’ve searched the racks and combed through the clutter to find 20 pairs of mom jeans that actually fit and flatter your figure.

Take a look below: