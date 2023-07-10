Mom Kills 13-Month-Old Daughter By Running Her Over With Car In Apparent Accident

A toddler in Arizona is dead after her mother ran her over while trying to maneuver her car, officials say.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that deputies responded on Thursday morning after a woman in Cottonwood, Arizona, called 911 reporting that “she had run over her 13-month-old baby with her car.”

The woman’s car was reportedly parked in a tight space in a gravel area near the home. Before the incident, she had positioned the baby in a car seat outside the car “in an area she felt was safe,” according to the release.

“While repositioning the vehicle, the front tire caught the canopy of the car seat, causing it to fall backward which led to the infant suffering critical injuries,” the sheriff’s office said.

The child, whom law enforcement has not publicly identified, was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

“Medical personnel were performing life saving measures on the infant when YCSO arrived, but despite their heroic efforts, the child was pronounced deceased at the Verde Valley Medical Center,” the release said.

An investigation is ongoing, and it’s unclear if the woman will be charged in connection with her daughter’s death.

