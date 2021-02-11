It’s been said many times, but it always bears repeating: Representation matters. Seeing people who look like you or have had similar experiences in movies, advertising, politics and other influential areas is especially impactful for kids.

Study after study has touted the value of exposing children to media with positive role models they can look up to and relate to, but many movies, Tv shows, books, games and the like still rely on harmful stereotypes

While we have a long way to go, memorable examples of the impact of diversity and inclusion on kids have emerged over the years. Below, we’ve rounded up 12 moments that underscored the power of representation.