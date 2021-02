JoJo Siwa's Coming Out

JoJo Siwa rose to fame as a child star who promoted positivity and anti-bullying messages. In January, she came out to her millions of young fans as a member of the LGBTQ+ community -- and many were quick to point out the powerful impact of the announcement."idk but if i was 10 and saw jojo siwa coming out as gay .... the impact that would have on my mental health and confidence as a little girl who just knew she wasn’t straight," read one viral tweet responding to the news. "i am so proud of jojo for always being herself and helping a new generation of kids be themselves too."