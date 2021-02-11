It’s been said many times, but it always bears repeating: Representation matters. Seeing people who look like you or have had similar experiences in movies, advertising, politics and other influential areas is especially impactful for kids.
Study after study has touted the value of exposing children to media with positive role models they can look up to and relate to, but many movies, Tv shows, books, games and the like still rely on harmful stereotypes
While we have a long way to go, memorable examples of the impact of diversity and inclusion on kids have emerged over the years. Below, we’ve rounded up 12 moments that underscored the power of representation.
Little Jenna here is exactly why #representationmatters . I am so grateful for this show, that so many young people can watch this show and say “It’s me” . Thank you @britbrit1432 for sharing this video ❤️💕❤️💕 @HamiltonMusical #hamilfilm pic.twitter.com/iDbb4orVIs— Phillipa Soo (@Phillipasoo) July 6, 2020
As a little kid, I NEVER saw an Asian dude on the kiddie shows (or any shows)— Tim Chantarangsu (@TimothyDeLaG) May 28, 2019
I’m bout to watch this new Blues Clues just to support my PEOPLES!
We out here in 2019! https://t.co/5Rg7Xz8lQG
This is amazing. Toy Story 4 features a child with a cochlear implant. Thank you @Disney @Pixar @toystory for the inclusion and visibility 🙌🏻😍#inclusion #deaf #cochlearimplant pic.twitter.com/p8LWwPCTwd— Claire Stancliffe (@clairels1989) June 21, 2019
My daughter told me she wants to be like @gabrielledoug & @Simone_Biles— Prince Miller (@PMillerMSA) August 13, 2016
You all make a difference! Thank you! pic.twitter.com/JRLYszrpr3
This story is part of a HuffPost Parents project called “I See Me,” a series for parents and kids on the power of representation. We know how important it is for kids to see people who look like them on the biggest stages, including politics, sports, entertainment and beyond. Throughout February, we’ll explore the importance of representation in teaching kids about difference, acceptance, privilege and standing up for others.