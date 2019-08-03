Moms Descend On White House To Demand Action On Gun Control After El Paso Killings

Hundreds of mothers surged to the White House with other protesters Saturday evening to demand gun control in the wake of the horrific mass shooting at an El Paso Walmart that killed 20 people.

The powerful, spontaneous “Moms Demand Action” demonstration was one of a series of heartfelt expressions of support and sympathy from people in the nation — and throughout El Paso and Texas.

Mothers hoisted signs reading “Coward Congress” and chanted: “Whose house? Our house!”

A representative of the group told The Washington Post that members were meeting nearby for a conference. When the women learned of the Walmart attack “the tenor and tone of the whole room changed,” and members decided to march, said one of the group’s leaders, Amber Gustafson. “We’re fed up. It’s past time for change.”

HAPPENING NOW: “Moms Demand Action” and hundreds of other gather in front of the White House to protest gun violence in the wake of the mass shooting in El Paso. @fox5dc pic.twitter.com/IclKTSydxS — Ike Ejiochi (@IkeEjiochi) August 4, 2019

A moment of silence at the spontaneous @MomsDemand protest against #GunViolence at the White House. Whose house? #OURHOUSE #KeepGoing Fight til we win. pic.twitter.com/qRrhBvbERi — Brenda 🌊 (@BrendaOf6) August 4, 2019

Elsewhere people flooded social media with expressions of condolence and offers of help. Yankee Stadium took a moment of silence to send “our thoughts and prayers for El Paso.”

Moment of silence for El Paso tonight at Yankee Stadium. pic.twitter.com/IAaXVnmCis — Guerin Austin (@guerinaustin) August 3, 2019

Hundreds of local residents lined up to donate blood for the victims of the shootings after police issued a plea that was picked up and passed along by others. One good Samaritan bought pizza to hand out to the crowds of blood donors waiting outside in the hot sun.

20 people killed and 26 injured, blood donations urgently needed #ElPasoShooting — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) August 3, 2019

This is what El Paso is all about. Hundreds of people already lined up in 100 degree weather to donate blood. I love this community so much pic.twitter.com/EByQzR3z4G — Devon Gray (@DevonGrayCA) August 3, 2019