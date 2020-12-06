Trump Vaccine Czar Praises Biden's Plan To Ask Americans To Wear Masks

“We have comprehensive plans from the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention], working with 64 public health jurisdictions across the country, as our governors have laid out very detailed plans that we’ve worked with them on,” Azar told “Fox News Sunday.”

An advisory panel of the Food and Drug Administration is scheduled to meet Thursday to consider a vaccine developed by Pfizer before the agency decides whether to grant emergency use authorization. The group will review a second vaccine from Moderna the following week.

Slaoui said he expected the FDA panel will recommend approval. If vaccines are distributed as planned, there should be a “significant decrease” in mortality rates among the elderly population by the end of January, he added.

He said he expected the vaccines to produce long-lasting effects that could protect against the virus for “many years.”