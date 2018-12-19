Little League World Series Icon Mo'ne Davis To Play Softball At Hampton University

Mo’ne Davis will attend Hampton University in Virginia with a commitment to play softball for the school.

Davis, who was the first girl to pitch a shutout in the Little League World Series in 2014, is currently a senior at Springside Chestnut Hill Academy in Philadelphia where she has played softball, basketball and soccer, The Associated Press reported.

Advertisement

The high school senior, who has appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated, has also expressed interest in the historically black university’s communications department, her parents said, according to the Philadelphia Tribune.

Angela Nicholson, head softball coach at Hampton, told Virginia’s Daily Press that the star athlete will play as a middle infielder.

“Having Mo’ne is great,” Nicholson told the newspaper. “I know she doesn’t want it to be about her, and neither do we. We want her to have a great experience and be like everybody else.”