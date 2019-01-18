From cashback sites to coupon aggregators, there’s no shortage of money-saving opportunities for savvy shoppers. But while many of these apps are great for people who shop from their laptops or even venture into physical stores, few work as well when shopping directly from a phone.

Even so, there are a few apps that make earning deep discounts on purchases easy for mobile shoppers. And I should know ― I’ve used them all. Often, you can stack the discounts from a few of these apps on a single purchase to multiply the savings. And if you use a rewards credit card to make the purchase? Now you’re cooking with gas.

But first, a word of warning: These apps only save you money if you use them on purchases you were going to make anyway. If you get carried away chasing that rewards dragon, you’re not really saving any money.

With that said, here are five tried-and-true apps that help you save money when shopping on your phone.

1. Wikibuy

Available on: iPhone, Android

Wikibuy is my favorite shopping tool thanks to several money-saving features. I started using the Wikibuy Chrome extension a few months ago to quickly see if any item I was considering purchasing could be found elsewhere for less. I use it alongside the Honey extension to run coupon codes before finalizing a purchase.

In addition to scouring the web for the best deals, Wikibuy also offers cash back on qualifying purchases and adds products I’ve viewed online to a “watchlist” that tracks price drops. It’s basically the Swiss army knife of shopping tools ― one that’s earned me an extra $8 and change on top of the savings I’ve scored so far.

Wikibuy Activate discounts and cash back offers directly through the Wikibuy app.

Fortunately, many of these great features translate well to the mobile app. You can search for a particular item and see which retailer is offering the lowest price, or search by store to find out what sales and cash back offers currently exist. In the example above, I searched for Macy’s and found that Wikibuy was offering 6 percent cash back on purchases there at the moment. All I had to do was click “activate” to be taken directly to the Macy’s site with my cash back reward waiting to be automatically applied.

2. RetailMeNot

Available on: iPhone, Android

RetailMeNot has been around for a long time, and though there are many competitors out there, I still find their app to be one of the most mobile shopping-friendly.

RetailMeNot

Before going through with a mobile purchase, use the RetailMeNot app to check for coupon codes and deals available through that retailer. You can filter by in-store coupons, online codes and official store sales. The coupons are crowdsourced, so they won’t always work. However, the app will note whether codes have been verified by users and allows them to leave comments for others. Some purchases also qualify for cash back.

RetailMeNot’s coupon codes are an easy way to stack savings. For instance, you might use Wikibuy to find the best deal on a particular item and activate a cash back deal. Then before you check out, you can check RetailMeNot for coupon codes. Make the purchase on a rewards credit card to earn extra points, and after the transaction goes through, your Wikibuy account will also be credited.

3. Paribus

Available on: iPhone, desktop

To continue saving money after you’ve made a purchase, sign up for Paribus. The free tool tracks online purchases you’ve made by scanning your email for receipts and automatically submits claims for refunds when the price drops within the price protection window or is delivered late.

Paribus is a great tool because all the magic happens behind the scenes. I actually forgot I had signed up for it until I began receiving emails notifying me of claims Paribus had submitted. At first, I was a little freaked out that some app was contacting companies on my behalf and demanding money. But then I started receiving that money.

Paribus Email from Paribus notifying me of a price drop.

For example, I received an email from Paribus regarding an entertainment center I recently purchased from Walmart online (side note: don’t ever buy an entertainment center online). The price had dropped within Walmart’s price protection period, so Paribus automatically contacted the retailer to request a refund for the difference. Even though I ended up returning that piece of junk item, it was nice to know Paribus had my back. I’ve also received small refunds when Amazon Prime purchases arrived past the guaranteed two-day delivery window.

4. Dosh

Available on: iPhone, Android

Dosh (which is U.K. slang for “money”) is a fairly new cash back app that’s set itself apart from the competition. Rather than researching offers ahead of time and dealing with coupons or codes, Dosh’s cash back system is more set-it-and-forget-it.

Simply link one or more credit cards to the app; when you make a qualifying purchase with that card, Dosh automatically applies your earnings ― up to 10 percent of the purchase price ― to your Dosh wallet. You can also browse the app for deals and click through to activate cash back.

Dosh The Dosh app awards cash back for purchases at thousands of retailers, restaurants, hotels and more.

I recently signed up for Dosh and connected my rewards credit card to double up on earnings. I have yet to make a purchase, but I already earned a $5 bonus for linking my first card. Once I rack up at least $25, I can cash out via PayPal or direct deposit.

5. Drop

Available on: iPhone, Android

Drop is another fairly new cash back app that works similarly to Dosh, though it has a few limitations.

By linking your debit or credit card to your Drop account, you automatically earn points on qualifying purchases. Those points can then be redeemed for cash back in the form of gift cards to major retailers such as Amazon and Whole Foods. The downside is that you’re forced to choose only five merchants from Drop’s list that will qualify for points. Choose carefully, because you won’t be able to change your selections. However, Drop also recommends one-time offers from other retailers that you can take advantage of.

Drop Dosh lets you earn points on one-time offers as well as from your chosen retailers.