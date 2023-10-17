A cold brew coffee maker

I bought the Takeya cold brew maker last summer, and it's been worth every penny — it's SO easy to use, and the coffee is equally delicious. I've loved having fresh cold brew all summer long while working from home. You just fill up the filter (which screws onto the lid) with your go-to ground coffee, fill the container with water, screw the filter-top on, shake for about 30 seconds to combine,and leave the whole thing in the fridge for up to 24 hours. Then, remove the filter from the pitcher and — BAM — you've got some delicious coffee. By the way, you can also use it to make hot coffee by adding boiling water.