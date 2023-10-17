Popular items from this list include:
- A pair of mint-flavored teeth whitening pens that are pain-free and suitable for sensitive teeth and gums
- A reparative and hydrating collagen hair treatment that’s often compared to Olaplex
- The Cosrx snail mucin serum that can do everything from reduce the appearance of acne scars to improve fine lines
A pack of two pain-free teeth whitening pens
Promising review:
"I bought this on a whim when I saw someone review it on TikTok. After using it several times over the course of a week, I immediately noticed the difference in the color of my teeth. I'm a smoker and a heavy coffee drinker. I'm finding that this product will be a lifesaver in terms of what my smile looks like.
I would definitely recommend!!" — Mully
A fool-proof hair thinner and cutter
The razor has two edges: a fine-tooth one for thin hair textures, and a wider one for thicker hair textures. Promising review:
"I recently got a pixie haircut, I was hesitant to get one based on the fact that I'd have to get frequent haircuts, the cost of which would add up quickly. I did some research on YouTube and found some videos using the tinkle hair cutter to trim hair in between salon visits. I LOVE this thing! It is easy to give a little trim or a drastic cut, both of which I have done since getting the tinkle cutter
. I was very nervous to try it fearing that I might mess up my hair so I just did a little bit first, but it was easy and only takes off small amounts of hair at a time. Seven months post-pixie haircut, and I have only been to the salon once to have a re-shaping done of my hair.
I will say that when the cutter feels like it's 'pulling' your hair, it's time to get new razors. I still prefer my pixie cut to be pretty short and assuming I would have to go to the salon once a month for upkeep, I have saved $210 since having my hair cut.
TOTALLY WORTH IT!" — brandi in louisiana
An easy-to-use root-concealing spray available in eight colors
Promising review:
"This product is terrific for hiding the pesky gray hairs that start to emerge 1–2 weeks after coloring my hair. I have dark hair, and a lot of gray around my forehead and temple areas, so any gray hairs are beyond obvious. Once they start to peek out, I use this product and I can last another couple of weeks before coloring." — Carissa K
A set of insulating blackout curtains
If you don't want to drill into the wall to install curtains, we recommend going with either a tension rod
, Command hooks
, or brackets
that connect to existing blinds. In the winter, these'll also help keep your room warmer. They are available in many sizes and colors.Promising review:
"I bought these for keeping it cooler in the house in the summer as running the AC costs a lot of $$$ where I'm at...where even setting the thermostat to 72 we get a $700 electric bill. You can literally walk up to being within a foot of them and you can feel the heat, because it's retaining it and you can't feel it if you get more than a foot away.
I ended buying these that are same style and color for my window in my living room. It keeps the room darker, which is nice for movie watching, and as of right now it's 90 degrees outside and I'm in the house in light sweatpants; it literally is keeping it that cool in here
(along with opening windows early morning then closing before it warms up. I looked on my electric company website and my projected bill is only $217, which they show being $150 less from this time last year!
Loved the price on these as well, much better than I expected!" — Karen
A programmable AC booster fan
It features a programmable LCD controller with a heating and cooling thermostat and automated fan speeds. Promising review:
"My home was generally too hot in the summer and a bit cooler than I liked in the winter. Now, with this product, the entire house is much more balanced — upstairs and downstairs.
In the winter, after my HVAC system shuts off, the unit continues to run as long as the duct continues to put out heat. In the summer, the unit puts out cold air upstairs event though the HVAC system is off — making upstairs bedrooms very, very comfortable for an afternoon nap. Setup is not difficult. Best of all, my energy bill went down.
I was concerned that it would go up since these units are plugged into a receptacle; but, the units appear to be 12- or 24-volt units (low amperage). Bottom line, an outstanding product that I feel is well worth the money I spent." — Sharon
A weather and soundproofing strip
It is available in four colors and two lengths.
Promising reviews:
"I live in a windy area — cold wind from mountain always find a way into my house, and costs me quite a bit on gas heating bill. This completely solves the problem
, it is easy to install and fit the corner." — Lan T.
"Finally got around to putting this in. New neighbors have obnoxious kids and this helps block out their foul-mouthed yelling and other annoying sounds outside. I was amazed at how much sound this managed to block out, and it will likely do wonders for letting air escape during the hot summers here as well.
I wish I’d put it in sooner and will be ordering more to finish sealing my sliding glass door." — Tabitha
A set of two filtered produce-saving storage containers
These are available in multiple sets and sizes.
Promising review:
"After trying any number of other 'stay fresh' containers and bags, I can tell you that nothing beats these. I've had peppers, cucumbers, kale, and more last two weeks or more in these things.
They're also safe to put in the top rack of your dishwasher. These come in a variety of sizes and I'm not ashamed to say I have most of them. The one con is that they are a bit bulky and can fill up your fridge fast. The bigger pro, though, is that I'm no longer throwing my hard-earned money down the garbage disposal because I didn't eat the veggies before they spoiled.
Get these! You will not be sorry." — Amazon customer
Two produce drawer freshness-saving Bluapples
Promising review:
"I did a science experiment for my daughter's class project. We pitted Bluapple against veggie bags and vegetable containers. The Bluapple outperformed both other preservers. I have since bought another year's supply of refills." — glen beals
A four-pack of moisture-absorbing foam fridge liners
Promising review
: "I got this product a couple of months ago and have been very pleased. It seems to do what it says...grapes, plums, peaches, and strawberries seem to stay fresh forever. I would order again, that's for sure. I have not had to throw anything away since using this item. Before, we never seemed to be able to eat up the fruits and veggies before spoiling; this sure seems to have stopped that issue." — ShopShop9952
A reparative collagen hair treatment
Reviewers with everything from thin, fine hair to 4c curls
have reported positive results from this moisturizing formula, which is particularly recommended for folks whose hair is damaged from using hot tools, bleach and the like.Promising review:
"I saw this on TikTok, and in between other compares products that were four times the price, I decided to bite the bullet and buy this — let me tell you, best decision ever! I shampooed my hair, then heavily massaged this in, from ends to scalp. The carton says 5–20 minutes... But I ended up leaving it in for two days! And after washing it out, my hair was so shiny, bouncy and CURLY! My curl recovery journey has been long, but this has helped restore so much vibrance and shape to my hair
. My mom has been stealing it from my bathroom every couple of days, after having similar results on her hair. Going to need to buy a few more to ward her off." — curlyhead3
A water-repelling leather conditioner
The formula is also water-, snow- and rain-repellent, so it'll build a layer of protection for your belongings to last longer. It can be used on leather shoes, accessories, interiors, furniture, upholstery, saddles, jackets and tack.Promising review:
"I use this for my everyday boots as well as my dress shoes. I'm not always gentle with my boots and I thought I had ruined them the other day (worn out color, scuffs all over), but I cleaned the muck off, gave them a brushing, then applied this leather honey, and after letting it sit, my boots look almost like the day I bought them!
It keeps the leather supple and restores color. You only need to use a small amount per use!" — David Horning
Reusable, washable Swiffer-style duster pads
Note this doesn't come with the handle! If you don't already have a Swiffer duster, you can get one from Amazon for $5.19
.
TS Designs is a West Leroy, Michigan-based small business that sells fun gifts and decor along with eco-friendly items. Promising review:
"Great washable duster replacement tops. They vacuum off and wash up easily, and they grab dust and cobwebs every bit as well as the disposable ones I was using
. Considering it means putting a bit less into landfills and also saving money in the long run, I only wish I had bought these years ago, sincerely. Also they shipped very promptly and arrived sooner than expected, so that was a pleasant surprise. Thanks!" — otherlings
A cold brew coffee maker
I bought the Takeya cold brew maker last summer, and it's been worth every penny — it's SO easy to use, and the coffee is equally delicious. I've loved having fresh cold brew all summer long while working from home. You just fill up the filter (which screws onto the lid) with your go-to ground coffee, fill the container with water, screw the filter-top on, shake for about 30 seconds to combine,and leave the whole thing in the fridge for up to 24 hours. Then, remove the filter from the pitcher and — BAM — you've got some delicious coffee. By the way, you can also use it to make hot coffee by adding boiling water.
Lightweight Cosrx snail mucin essence
Promising review
: "It's literal magic. After applying it nightly for just a few DAYS, my skin went from having literal scabs because I kept picking at my acne to being basically flawless with barely even any redness. Not only has this product worked a million times better than any other skincare product I've used before, but it was cheaper than most of them too
). I would 1000000% recommend this product to anyone." — Amazon customer
A weekly meal planner
The list magnetizes to the fridge, and has the meal plan on one side and a perforated "shopping list" you can tear off and take with you on the other side.Bloom Daily Planners
is a small biz that makes planning pads, desk calendars, and all sorts of cool planning products for teachers, brides and more.Promising review
: "I’ve been starting to get into meal prepping and this planner really helps! I like being able to look up recipes on my phone, then write down whatever ingredients I still need on the grocery list section of this planner. It being magnetic is cool because you can hang it on the fridge. I love how the grocery list section can be ripped off so you can take it to the store
, but the daily meal plans remain on the fridge so you can stay organized. This is a very simple idea, but it’s cute and helps keep me organized and motivated to plan out my meals." — Samantha M.
A freezable silicone soup and chili cube tray
Souper Cubes
is a family-run small biz that specializes in better frozen meal prep and food waste reduction! Their products are BPA-free, dishwasher safe and have fill lines on the side of the compartments for half and full cups.Promising review:
"I'm extremely happy with my Souper Cubes! I cook chili and soup and always make too much, having the ability to freeze serving-size portions is perfect. Saves time and food quality by not having to thaw it all each time I want another serving.
High quality and since it's silicone and not rigid plastic it won't crack in the freezer. Highly recommend!" — Alexander S. Waterman
A dog spot repair solution for healthy grass
Promising review
: "I have lacrosse players and dogs and this stuff is amazing. My yard looked like an abandoned lot before this and it literally 'grew anywhere' just like it said.
The bag I planted last year actually came back strong this year so I put more down and it is working like a dream!" — chchmom
A tin of Cirepil blue wax beads
This stuff is used in a lot of high-end salons, too, so this tin truly pays for itself in "trips not taken to get professional waxed." Promising reviews:
"I'm saving at least $120 every month
:) Thank god I have it." —Sanem Demirkaya
"Holy crap. Please listen to this review. This is the best and easiest-to-use wax I have ever tried. It dries super quickly, and when it dries it creates a vacuum seal around the hair. It does not stick to skin in the slightest and cuts the pain down by 75%
.I would pay $150 for this stuff because it is so good." — Amanda
A jewelry-cleaning brush
Promising review:
"This ring cleaner WORKS. Cleans in less than five minutes!!! THIS PRODUCT IS A STEAL! (compared to more expensive ring cleaners or taking into the store to get cleaned).
Plus, the pen is compact, and you can take it on the go or hide it in your purse. There is no harsh chemical smell either. The process is SO easy, a kid could do it! It’s a twist-up pen — you twist it until the blue product dispenses onto the brush. Then you swipe the brush onto the diamond areas. I let it sit for about two minutes, then I rinsed my ring clean under water and dried it. TA-DA! My ring was AMAZINGLY CLEAN! You can see the main diamond and even the smaller diamonds sparkle! I didn’t even realize my diamond was cloudy until this product revealed how sparkly it could be!
I highly recommend this product — it is cheap and gives AMAZING results, you won’t be disappointed!" — Kayla N.
A pair of buttery soft high-waisted leggings
These are available in sizes XS–XL, with 25" or 28" inseams and in 32 colors/patterns.
Promising reviews:
"AMAZING. I bought these to test against my Lululemon leggings
($100+) and I think I love these more. I wish there were more sizes in stock right now but its a fad on TikTok so I understand and will be patient to buy more." — Reina
"Currently 20 weeks pregnant and these are all I wear, I basically live in these leggings. They’re so stretchy and comfy, definitely recommend for pregnancy!" — Alba siviero
An affordable lengthening mascara
Promising review
: "Saw this product on TikTok and thought it would be expensive looking at the results they got. I am beyond amazed with how my lashes look after about two coats. For around $5 you couldn’t ask for a better mascara!
I will be buying this same one when I run out. I was not expecting to like it as much as I do! No complaints." — Kd
A $5 buildable eyebrow gel
This is available in three shades.Promising review
: "How many products have I gone through before trying this? Too many to count! This is just perfect for me. It enhances my brows yet looks so natural. I had no learning curve, just applied it and was good to go. I use so many other E.l.f products so I'm not sure how I overlooked this one. Plus, you can't beat the price!" — QM
A wildly popular set of wireless Bluetooth earbuds
These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 45 hours of playtime when you're on the go; it'll fully recharge the earbuds in less than two hours. Available in six colors. Promising review:
"I bought these for the price and as a trial run on whether or not I could keep up with small wireless earbuds. I’ve had these for 6+ months now and they are pretty awesome for $25.
Comes with a lot of different ear bud sizes, cancels noise well, the sounds is actually decent/better than I expected and I’ve accidentally thrown these into the washer and dryer and they still work the same. I was gifted AirPods and honestly find myself reaching for the Tozo buds more often because they’re so much more comfortable in my ears.
Definitely will buy another pair if these die on me." — Liubhard
A scratch-removing car restoration kit
It buffs away scraped-on paint and minor scratches, though keep in mind that if you can feel the scratch with your fingernail, you'll need to actually go to your local body shop.Promising review:
"Fast shipping and results! I turned too sharp in a parking ramp and my back door scrapped along a purple pillar in the ramp. This happened a good year ago, and I never got around to taking care of the ugliness. My husband gave me so much crap, and I came across to this product, read the reviews, and ordered. It only took me about 20 minutes to get my 'after' results. It did, however take a lot of elbow grease. Ladies, don’t waste your time and money at the dealership. This product saved me over $500!
" — S.R.
An enzymatic dog toothpaste
This no-rinse, non-foaming toothpaste comes in two yummy flavors that dogs will love (peanut butter or poultry!). For best results, it's recommended to brush their teeth at least 2–3 times per week.Promising reviews:
"The dogs love this stuff. The picture attached is only after two weeks of use (brushing two times a day). The dogs love the flavor and actually think of tooth brushing as a treat now.
I also put it in a chew toy for them to chew on to help brush their own teeth. We used children tooth brushes at first to help her gums adjust and now use an actual dog toothbrush." — Paisley
"I thought I would never be able to remove the tartar on my dog’s teeth unless I go to the vet. But after brushing her teeth for 2–3 weeks, the thick and hard tartar began to fall off. The result is unbelievable
." — Amazon customer
A Revlon hair-drying brush
The oval brush design smooths the hair and the round edges create volume — leaving you with a salon-worthy blowout at home. It also has two heat and speed settings and a cool option, and it's designed to work on all hair textures
(reviewers with 2b–4c hair mentioned it working for them). Promising review:
"I have naturally wavy/curly hair. First time using this I was impressed. It took me about 10 minutes to completely dry my hair. It felt so smooth and soft.I used no product before drying.I have told so many ladies I work with about this. Best thing to shorten my morning routine.
" — Stacy
A reviewer-beloved veggie chopper
Promising review:
"Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more.
We used to have a Prepworks chopper, which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food, and it has a generous container.
" — Amazon customer
Six dishwasher cleaning and disinfectant tablets
Promising review:
"After using this product, I am happy to report that my $5 investment saved me over $500
. I was ready to replace my dishwasher, due to super cloudy glasses, residue, and just not getting clean. When it came, I tossed one of the tablets into the bottom of the full machine, per instructions, and ran the regular cycle. I did not expect the results I got! My glassware that I thought was permanently etched and ruined came out like new. Same with cutlery. The difference is unbelievable.
I will use this faithfully on a monthly basis, as recommended. I can even put it on my Subscribe & Save
order, so I will get a new pack every six months. I am amazed!" — Sheila
A multipurpose dermaplaning tool
A small cover is included to help with precise brow shaping, if you plan to use it for that as well. It's suggested that you soften your face with lotion or shaving cream before using the dermaplaning tool.Promising review:
"Least expensive way to get microblading/dermaplaning done
! For the price, you just can't beat this! If you hold your skin taut and glide the razor over your skin, it DOES take off the top dead layer of skin and also all the baby hairs, so it definitely does what it claims to. It's very easy to hold and use, too. Each one comes with a nice plastic sheath to protect the blade. But the blades do dull quickly so I usually throw one away and move onto the next after two to three uses. Baby hairs do not grown back rough or stubbly
, and that was my original worry. Dermaplaning like this at least once every few weeks helps your skin feel and look more radiant and helps makeup go on smoother for sure
. I love it. Dermatologist charge $100–$250 for what these little tools can do for you at home
." — Muffy
A 20-pack of extra thick magic cleaning pads
Promising reviews:
"These are the best. Sooo much better than Mr. Clean Magic Eraser
.Won't buy those anymore and these will last me a very long time. I scrubbed and they got everything clean and didn't break apart!!! Can even reuse if I wanted." — miguel mendez
"I own a cleaning business and have spent a small fortune on the name brand. I clean everything from condo rentals to long-term lease/residential rentals and I have had to clean unimaginable NASTY, I mean 'pics or it didn't happen' kind of nasty, and these cut right through it. These work just as well as the name brand, if not better, and they seem to last a little longer!
" — Keisha Marie
A Marshmallow Whip Maker to "foamify" your favorite facial cleanser
All you have to do is put a pearl-sized drop of your favorite cleanser at the bottom, fill with water up to the dotted line, and pump until it creates foam. Promising review:
"I bought this product after doing a bunch of reviews after seeing it all over my TikTok feed. This device takes your cleanser and turns it into a foamy product. Why would you want your cleanser to be foam? First, you will make your cleanser last WAY longer.
You add a little bit of cleanser and water, then pump it a few times. Instantly it’s foam. You will be using less product, which means you will save money. Another reason is that the product became concentrated and when you put on your face you get the whole product all over your entire face. Foam cleansers are preferred when cleansing because it’s more thorough when washing. It gets the whole surface area.
Third, it’s fun! You pump and you instantly have foam. I made a video on TikTok and it went viral! This product is so cute and fun plus it will help stretch your cleanser." — Aimee Rouseau
A mini pink ATM piggy bank that actually works
The LCD screen will display your current balance, and you can set a target savings amount up to $999 to check your progress. Both coins and paper money can be deposited; it'll automatically distinguish between different coins to count them!Promising review
: "I loved that my husband and I were able to save more than $1,000 in less than a month
. This helped with 'out of sight, out of mind' and it was a cute way to look forward to putting money in every week
." — Jonathan Chavez
An eco-friendly pack of wool dryer balls
Based in Raleigh, North Carolina, Shep's Wool is a small biz specializing in wool products like crafting supplies and the coziest-looking blankets. Promising review:
"These are lovely — so big, so round, so firm! Would recommend if you're interested in shifting to dryer balls away from dryer sheets — these do the trick!" — Ferris
Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Concealer
This is available in 18 shades.
Promising reviews:
"I have extremely dark under eye circles. Honestly that is the only reason I wear makeup, is to cover them. I've used numerous kinds of concealers. Tarte Shape Tape, Mary Kay, Estée Lauder (assorted kinds), IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Undereye, Clinique, Laura Mercier, Mac, and Bobby Brown. I usually spend anywhere from $25–$30 on one tube of concealer and still feel unsatisfied with the coverage.
Or it looks too heavy and thick by the time i set with a damp makeup sponge and powder (accentuating my under eye fine lines). This little gem is great. I use this concealer every day instead of all my high-end brand concealers.
It's full coverage, buildable, lasts all day, not drying and not too liquidy. I'm so happy I gave this a try, will definitely be keeping this baby in my every day makeup bag." — Brittney
"Oh my gosh. I have spent so much money on expensive concealers and this is my all-time favorite. I’m 61 and starting to get crepey skin under my eyes
. Other concealers make it worse, but I also have dark circles so I feel like I need something. And this is it! Moisturizing, silky and covers the circles.
I love it!" — Lynnette Smith
A freshness-extending bread container
Promising review:
"The Buddeez Sandwich Bread Dispenser is great! It does exactly what it was intended for. I live alone, and I don't quite go through bread often enough before the last quarter section of the loaf starts to go stale.
I was originally looking for something to put a loaf of bread in as a shell for my vacuum sealer, that would keep the bread from getting crushed from the pressure. This dispenser solved all of my problems.
Thank you!" — DRMcQuaig
Four reusable silicone travel bottles
Promising review:
"I had in checked luggage, and they didn't spill or leak, are easy to fill due to the wide mouth, and are easy to dispense.
Used for shampoo, conditioner, and body wash. Much more convenient to fill my own bottles than search for travel sizes or use products I don't prefer!" — Suzanne Edwards
A Nuvo cabinet paint kit
The kit comes with two cans of cabinet paint, a roller arm, two roller covers and an angled paint brush and is available in eight colors.Promising review:
"Unbelievable results. This product surpassed our expectations.
We were skeptical because it did not seem like enough paint. Wow, we did two coats and still have half a can left. We did prep the whole kitchen with tape and contractor protection paper. First coat went on very fast and I couldn't figure out the amount to apply, but after the first cabinet it became clear that it did not cover like the first coat of paint. It was thin like satin. When we applied the second coat, oh my gosh, it was just beautiful.
We did take the doors off and painted them separately in the basement. We did no sanding, no top coat, because you do not need it. We did label the doors, which made the installation back easier. Would purchase this product again. Our neighbors cannot believe that we did the painting ourselves, because it looks professional. Transformation of our kitchen is priceless.
Buy buy buy the product." — Brad Isley
An egg bite maker
Plus! You can take the silicone molds off and use this as a regular grill for sandwiches and more. A lot of folks also use these for pancake and protein pancake bites! Promising review:
"I bought this in hopes to make egg bites similar to Starbucks and I have not been disappointed. I chose this one after reading reviews on the smaller four-bite size. I have used it a number of times and have had excellent results each time.
I followed the recipe in the booklet and used a tip from another reviewer that suggested to triple the cottage cheese amount. It’s very easy to use and clean." — April124
A trio of hydrating lip sleeping masks
The Laneige lip mask contains 20 grams of product, while each of these measures 5 grams, or 15 grams for the entire set. Even with product sizes taken into account, these are a much better deal! Promising review
: "[Alternative] for the Laneige lip mask. This is the most moisturizing lip treatment in the market.
When my lips started getting dry due to the cold season I was thinking of buying the Laneige lip mask, but it’s soooo expensive. This is a fraction of the cost and feels just the same.
Very good product." — Riya