A multipurpose dermaplaning tool

A small cover is included to help with precise brow shaping, if you plan to use it for that as well. It's suggested that you soften your face with lotion or shaving cream before using the dermaplaning tool.! For the price, you just can't beat this! If you hold your skin taut and glide the razor over your skin, it DOES take off the top dead layer of skin and also all the baby hairs, so it definitely does what it claims to. It's very easy to hold and use, too. Each one comes with a nice plastic sheath to protect the blade. But the blades do dull quickly so I usually throw one away and move onto the next after two to three uses., and that was my original worry. Dermaplaning like this at least once every few weeks. I love it.." — Muffy